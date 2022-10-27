What's new

Anti-Army/ISI/MI slogans raised in Megacity Lahore | Change of Command calls in a month| In 75 yrs Never seen such Questions on Army/ISI internal role

Anti-Army/ISI/MI slogans in Mega city Lahore | Change of Command calls in a month | Never seen before remarks on Army/ISI/MI actual roles, Direct blaming and Openly talk on the Credibility of Establishment of Army & civilian like minded

Pakistan Media has been successfully controlled. See the videos below

These below videos have named the Brigadiers, Generals, PMLN, and PPP involved in Arshad Sharif incident.




 
Signalian said:
Indian designs are succeeding. Media has been used negatively against Pakistan Army.
You are displaying the same mentality as those at the helm when 1971 occurred. Army brought the first NRO and now this shit show but some how it’s Indian design. Realistically, Indian doesn’t need to do anything as the establishment is good enough to do it independently.

The Pakistani Moto: Doing the same thing with the same people, expecting the same results.
 
Signalian said:
No one heard of hybrid war or 5th gen war in1960s.
Really? Did Indian army jump gates of PM house and abrogate constitution? Did they kill Arshad Shareef? Did they call Fatima Jinnah traitor? Do they send vigos to abduct us and send our bullet ridden mutilated bodies to our mothers? Don't think so, they are professional soldiers far better than khaki mongrels we have over here
 
Reichsmarschall said:
Really? Did Indian army jump gates of PM house and abrogate constitution? Did they kill Arshad Shareef? Did they call Fatima Jinnah traitor? Do they send vigos to abduct us and send our bullet ridden mutilated bodies to our mothers? Don't think so, they are professional soldiers far better than khaki mongrels we have over here
The Indian army did a lot more.

Ps: Don’t abuse Pakistan army.
 
Signalian said:
The Indian army did a lot more.

Ps: Don’t abuse Pakistan army.
No they didn't, they never did this
1525617-thequintffdcdeaefcafmusharrafcoup-1507436564.jpg
 
army still beleives its 1980.
however its age of social media. every step will be judged.
raheel shareef was only COAS who went without any black mark in last 2 decade
 

