Anti-Army/ISI/MI slogans in Mega city Lahore | Change of Command calls in a month | In 75 years Never seen before remarks on Army/ISI/MI actual role

Anti-Army/ISI/MI slogans in Mega city Lahore | Change of Command calls in a month | Never seen before remarks on Army/ISI/MI actual roles, Direct blaming and Openly talk on the Credibility of Establishment of Army & civilian like minded

Pakistan Media has been successfully controlled. See the videos below

These below videos have named the Brigadiers, Generals, PMLN, and PPP involved in Arshad Sharif incident.




 
Signalian said:
Indian designs are succeeding. Media has been used negatively against Pakistan Army.
Click to expand...

You are displaying the same mentality as those at the helm when 1971 occurred. Army brought the first NRO and now this shit show but some how it’s Indian design. Realistically, Indian doesn’t need to do anything as the establishment is good enough to do it independently.
 

