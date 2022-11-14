What's new

Anti-American Intellectual Movement in the World

Background:

The Iraq and Afghanistan wars fanned Anti-Americanism throughout the world.

Now with China soon to become the world's largest economy in GDP Nominal, USA's unipolar moment is being challenged.
Then there were some intellectuals from China, Pakistan, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Japan, Brazil, France saying "Why should I care about America, it is not my country, therefore I do not care about it."

Or the faults of American society was explained:
1) School shootings
2) Alcoholism
3) LGBT
4) Feminism

I am fine with anti-American thing. What is intellectual about it ? :enjoy:
 
This is what China can utilise in the developing world, especially Muslim countries to increase their popularity.

Don't need to have a particular liking towards the Chinese, their governance, their culture, just a common enemy. And you simply can't outcompete the Westerners in this aspect due to their global dominance in the entertainment industry, beauty standards (which heavily influence perception), and language for so long.

And that's what you exploit to increase positive perception within the country.
 
I would rather trust the Chinese Communists than say the bloodthirsty senators in USA.
 

