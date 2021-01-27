Ant Group’s IPO could be revived after ‘problem solved’, hints China’s central bank governor
Chad Bray and Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Published: 10:00pm, 26 Jan, 2021
Business
Ant Group’s insurance chief quits amid fintech industry shake-out
Ant Group’s US$34.5 billion initial public offering was scrapped in November over concerns about systemic risk and consumer complaints. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s central bank governor Yi Gangraised the possibility on Tuesday that
Ant Group, controlled by Chinese billionaire , could be allowed to pursue an initial public offering once it fully complies with the country’s law and has addressed customer complaints.
Regulators abruptly shut down Ant Group’s US$34.5 billion dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong in November over concerns that the world’s largest financial technology company posed a systemic risk and was violating consumers’ privacy. Soon after, Beijing announced a raft of new fintech regulations and an antitrust inquiry into the nation’s technology sector.
The Hangzhou-based group, which operates the ubiquitous Alipay mobile payments platform, and its rivals, such as JD.com’s fintech unit, have begun
restructuring their businesses
to comply with the new rules.
- Yi Gang said Ant Group situation is a ‘complicated issue’, noted its payments business continues as normal
- PBOC governor said there needs to be more international cooperation on regulating fintech, particularly on consumer data
