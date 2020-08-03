What's new

Answering French Modi

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

crankthatskunk
Featured No Buyers For Rafale Jets: Why Almost Every Country Dumped French Rafales Except India?
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
25K
baajey
baajey
D
Modi govt made defence exports jump 700%. Now it must radically reform ordnance factories
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
The Maverick
The Maverick
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
Pakistan is the flag holders of peace and India is the master of terrorists and state terrorism
Replies
6
Views
160
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
6
Views
842
Respect4Respect01
Respect4Respect01
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
Secular Indians and anti-religion tyrants are the worst enemies of humanity and peace
2 3
Replies
41
Views
793
HostileInsurgent
HostileInsurgent

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top