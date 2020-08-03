Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
World Affairs
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Answering French Modi
Thread starter
Bill Longley
Start date
Today at 10:17 AM
Bill Longley
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 15, 2008
1,605
0
1,091
Country
Location
Today at 10:17 AM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
Featured
No Buyers For Rafale Jets: Why Almost Every Country Dumped French Rafales Except India?
crankthatskunk
Aug 3, 2020
2
3
4
5
6
7
Replies
92
Views
25K
Aug 11, 2020
baajey
D
Modi govt made defence exports jump 700%. Now it must radically reform ordnance factories
dani191
May 24, 2020
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
May 26, 2020
The Maverick
Pakistan is the flag holders of peace and India is the master of terrorists and state terrorism
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
Friday at 1:36 PM
Replies
6
Views
160
Friday at 3:07 PM
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Path-Finder
Dec 4, 2019
Replies
6
Views
842
Dec 5, 2019
Respect4Respect01
Secular Indians and anti-religion tyrants are the worst enemies of humanity and peace
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
Thursday at 3:22 PM
2
3
Replies
41
Views
793
Friday at 6:24 PM
HostileInsurgent
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Myanmar's ambitious missile program with North Korean help
Latest: Buddhistforlife
A moment ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Featured
Azerbaijan Armenian War
Latest: Hakikat ve Hikmet
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
Opinionated - Days of PTI are numbered
Latest: Kabira
A moment ago
Pakistani Siasat
B
Clinical human trials begin for COVID-19 vaccine in China
Latest: Beast
A moment ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
By giving submarine to Myanmar, India proven not to be friend of the people of Bangladesh
Latest: darksider
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Cancelled by Pakistan : Sale of 27 ASW Helicopter for Pakistan Navy
Latest: Pandora
1 minute ago
Pakistan Navy
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: Ghost 125
26 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan's Service Rifle (G-3, Type-56) Replacement Competition 2016.
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 7:09 AM
Pakistan Army
Use of M-16 rifles in East Pakistan (1971)
Latest: Signalian
Today at 6:54 AM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: MastanKhan
Today at 6:47 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Opinionated - Days of PTI are numbered
Latest: Kabira
A moment ago
Pakistani Siasat
We were wrong in choosing India over Pakistan: Admits Mehbooba Mufti
Latest: Marker
1 minute ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
B
Modi has set date for war with China, Pakistan: BJP leader
Latest: Beast
6 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Power production drops 4% YoY in September
Latest: Kabira
6 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
"PM Has Decided When There Will Be War With China, Pak": UP BJP Chief
Latest: Mugwop
10 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
Featured
India Uncovered its secret "GHATAK" drone: Stealth deep strike capable
Latest: fallstuff
Today at 9:58 AM
Air Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
Today at 8:38 AM
Air Warfare
Black Hawk Down Helicopter Scene (The best Helicopter movie scene of all time)
Latest: IblinI
Today at 6:51 AM
Air Warfare
Poland conducts field and firing tests with new Borsuk tracked amphibious IFV
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 5:19 PM
Land Warfare
Philippines awards contract for light tanks and wheeled APCs to Elbit Systems of Israel
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 5:16 PM
Land Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Myanmar's ambitious missile program with North Korean help
Latest: Buddhistforlife
A moment ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
By giving submarine to Myanmar, India proven not to be friend of the people of Bangladesh
Latest: darksider
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
D
Iranian Ground Forces | News and Equipment
Latest: Darius77
46 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Indian Air Force News & Discussions
Latest: ziaulislam
54 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Interview with Mirage 2000 IAF pilot
Latest: khanmubashir
55 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
World Affairs
Menu
Log in
Register
Top