Ansar battalion ready to provide additional security protocol for envoys​

Published :May 18, 2023 12:10 AMThe Ansar battalion is ready to provide additional security protocol to envoys of the foreign missions with immediate effect, Director General of the Ansar Major General Aminul Huq said on Wednesday.Talking to reporters after his meeting with Foreign Secretary Dr Masud Bin Mamun, the Ansar DG said the personnel of the Ansar battalion had the same training as the army and they were provided with the latest models of light fire-arms.He also mentioned that the members of the Ansar battalion have already been engaged in such types of protocol duties on the country including the parliament, the ICDDRB etc.The foreign secretary said that they had discussed the modalities for providing additional security protocols for the envoys by the personnel of the Ansar Battalion.Responding to a question, he said that the tariff for providing the service was under discussion. The details will be notified to the concerned missions after everything is finalized, he added.On Monday, Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen told the media about the government's decision to withdraw of additional police protocol for the envoys of four countries.On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media about the decision to engage Ansar Battalion members for providing security protocol to the envoys on payment.He also mentioned that withdrawal of the additional protocol does not violate the Vienna Convention as the government is committed to providing full proof of security to the foreign envoys and missions, said on Tuesday.He also brushed aside the notion that this decision, which has been effective from Monday, would affect bilateral ties with the concerned countries.The envoys of the USA, UK, India, and Saudi Arabia used to get the additional police protocol.Mr Masud also made it clear that the additional police protocol was not part of the main security arrangement; rather it was provided in the wake of the threat of militancy.