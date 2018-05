This is not about keeping all of them armed at all times.This is about training them on how to use arms and other basic training of a soldier, so that when the need comes they can easily swell the ranks of the army.They undergo basic training times to time to keep them well versed with weapon and war technique.So yes, at a times there are only about 50k of them holding the gun.But the real number who will be able to use arms spontaneously during the war is hundred times greater than that.

Click to expand...