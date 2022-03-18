What's new

انقلاب ? Inqilab ? Revolution ?

HaMoTZeMaS

HaMoTZeMaS

In Pak, most disturbing for me is,

Injustice and Inequality

As such all have witnessed how Rich and Powerful mocked and evade punishment after crimes, which is gradually growing. System has been failing to do anything continuously and consistently
 
Strife

Strife

Awam is literally fed up of all of these including IK. Awam knows that this thing happens in almost every election or voting process. Till now it has been happening for IK like wining no trust against chairman senate despite having not enough numbers. Now it happened against IK.
Yesterday an anchor well said that Awaam knows that if PTI was not supported by establishment there was no chance of them reaching 155 seats. And now some one else is their favourite and IK is having troubles.
So belive it or not inqalab will also buy people to support it.
 
HaMoTZeMaS

HaMoTZeMaS

کفر کا نظام چل سکتا ہے، ظلم کا نظام نہیں

ظلم کیا ہے
کسی شے کو اسکے مقام سی ہٹا دینا
 
Jugger

Jugger

Choose what you want, full Sharia or secular democracy, enough of dangling in between both.
The liberals and educated want democracy, the fundamentalists want full Sharia.
Pakistanis must decide what they want.
 
AZ1

AZ1

Strife said:
Awam is literally fed up of all of these including IK. Awam knows that this thing happens in almost every election or voting process. Till now it has been happening for IK like wining no trust against chairman senate despite having not enough numbers. Now it happened against IK.
Yesterday an anchor well said that Awaam knows that if PTI was not supported by establishment there was no chance of them reaching 155 seats. And now some one else is their favourite and IK is having troubles.
So belive it or not inqalab will also buy people to support it.
Anchors just bark day and night thats their job. Go in street and ask now if he's with imran khan or not you will come to know.

These public gathering is due to establishment??

 
AZ1

AZ1

Sainthood 101 said:
Zarvan Bhai full on emotional ho gaye - PTI nahi toh mulk khatam karde Allah?
he's not doing this for pti.

He can see what is coming for his upcoming generation. Pehlay kahaniya suntay thai corruption ki ab tou vidoes arahi and not a single corrupt got punishment.

What are we?
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

IK is doing his best, but I don't think, he would succeed. In the process, however, he has lead a meaningful life, as he wished to.
 
