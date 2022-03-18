انقلاب ? Inqilab ? Revolution ?

HaMoTZeMaS
Are we passing through this time of CHANGE (Inqilab) in Pakistan
Time to change (rotten/outdated/obsolete) Constitution ?
Nothing's going to happen
Ch bana Rahe hum sab ko
Anchors just bark day and night thats their job. Go in street and ask now if he's with imran khan or not you will come to know.Awam is literally fed up of all of these including IK. Awam knows that this thing happens in almost every election or voting process. Till now it has been happening for IK like wining no trust against chairman senate despite having not enough numbers. Now it happened against IK.
Yesterday an anchor well said that Awaam knows that if PTI was not supported by establishment there was no chance of them reaching 155 seats. And now some one else is their favourite and IK is having troubles.
So belive it or not inqalab will also buy people to support it.
Zarvan Bhai full on emotional ho gaye - PTI nahi toh mulk khatam karde Allah?
he's not doing this for pti.Zarvan Bhai full on emotional ho gaye - PTI nahi toh mulk khatam karde Allah?
he couldnt wipeout corrupt in 3 years but he gather all corrupt in one place. Now ab sirf uthana baki reh gayaIK is doing his best, but I don't think, he would succeed. In the process, however, he has lead a meaningful life, as he wished to.