ANP seeks judicial inquiry into resettlement of terrorists in KP

719266_69367534.jpg

Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday sought a judicial inquiry into the resettlement of terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

ANP KP President Aimal Wali Khan filed a plea with the Peshawar High Court (PHC) wherein former PM Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, former DG-ISI Faiz Hameed, ex-CM KP Mahmood Khan, former advisor Barrister Saif, former KP government, and previous federal government were nominated as respondents.

The plea requested the PHC chief justice to constitute a high-level committee to probe into the matter and bring all agreements and characters involved to the public.
Aimal Wali files a plea with Peshawar High Court
