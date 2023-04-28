ANP seeks judicial inquiry into resettlement of terrorists in KP Aimal Wali files a plea with Peshawar High Court

Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday sought a judicial inquiry into the resettlement of terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).ANP KP President Aimal Wali Khan filed a plea with the Peshawar High Court (PHC) wherein former PM Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, former DG-ISI Faiz Hameed, ex-CM KP Mahmood Khan, former advisor Barrister Saif, former KP government, and previous federal government were nominated as respondents.The plea requested the PHC chief justice to constitute a high-level committee to probe into the matter and bring all agreements and characters involved to the public.