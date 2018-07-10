/ Register

ANP running in general election

Discussion in 'Pakistan Elections 2018' started by ghazi52, Jul 10, 2018 at 2:01 AM.

  1. Jul 10, 2018 at 2:01 AM #1
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,332
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 31,852 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    ANP running in general election 2018


    [​IMG]

    PESHAWAR: Two of the four Awami National Party (ANP) lawmakers elected to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in 2013 are contesting the general election to retain their seats.

    Sardar Hussain Babak, Syed Jafar Shah, Ahmed Khan Bahadur and Gohar Ali Shah were elected to the KP Assembly in the 2013 election from different parts of the province.

    Ahmed Khan Bahadur was elected to the assembly in the by-election after Ameer Haider Hoti vacated his PK-23 Mardan seat (now PK-53) and opted for the National Assembly after the 2013 general election.

    Ameer Haider Hoti is running for the PK-53 and NA-21 in the 2018 general election. Ahmed Khan Bahadur is hopeful that the ANP's provincial president would win both seats.

    He said that he would contest the by-election after Haider Hoti vacates one of the two seats. Ahmed Khan Bahadur had won the general election in 2008 on PK-24.

    The former ANP parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak is running for PK-22 Buner to retain his seat. He is contesting election for the fourth time from his native Buner district.

    He won the seat PF-77 Buner in the 2008 election and was given the portfolio of education.

    He had lost the seat in the 2002 election to Jamshed Khan of the Pakistan People's Party (Sherpao), which has now been renamed as Qaumi Watan Party.

    A graduate of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Sardar Hussain Babak worked for two years as a journalist. As a student, he actively participated in the activities of the Pakhtun Students Federation.

    His uncle Mohammad Karim Babak had won the family seat twice in 1988 and 1997 and remained a minister.

    Syed Jafar Shah was elected to the assembly on PF-85 Swat in the 2008 election. He defeated the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) stalwart and former federal minister, Amir Muqam.

    Contesting election for the third time, Syed Jafar Shah is facing Amir Muqam again, among other candidates. However, this time Amir Muqam is contesting election on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket.

    Jafar Shah, who was a social worker before contesting election, visited several Asian and European countries. He worked for a number of development organisations for 25 years. He has authored 10 books and research papers.

    Jafar Shah did BSc from the Jehanzeb College in Mingora, and got an LLB degree from Islamia Law College in Karachi.

    Another ANP candidate Gohar Ali Shah was elected to the KP Assembly from Mardan in 2013. However, he did not receive the party ticket for the 2018 general election.

    ANP has fielded Farooq Akram Khan in PK-48 Mardan, the constituency from where Gohar Ali Shah won the election in 2013.
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 2:06 AM #2
    ghazi52
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,332
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 31,852 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    List of candidates for elections 2018


    List of ANP nominees for National Assembly

    Constituency Name Contact
    NA-1 Chitral Haji Eidul Hussain 03149037144
    NA-2 Swat Mumtaz Ahmad Chamoot 03456046577
    NA-3 Swat Abdul Kareem Khan 03460600601
    NA-4 Swat Dr. Saleem Khan 03458123099

    NA-5 Upper Dir Malak Imran Khan 03458414391
    NA-6 Lower Dir Zahid Khan 03335400859
    NA-7 Lower Dir Nazir Ahmad Gujar 03005586284
    NA-8 Malakand Inamullah Khan 03369404010
    NA-9 Buner Haji Rauf Khan 03329717899
    NA-10 Shangla Sadeedur Rehman 03459621299
    NA-12 Battagram Misbahullah Baber 03333335440
    NA-13 Mansehra Iffat Kalsoom
    NA-16 Abbottabad Haji Mohammad Irshad 03315758101
    NA-17 Haripur Irum Fatima 03348520253

    NA-18 Swabi Mohammad Islam Khan 03145683444
    NA-19 Swabi Waris Khan 03149855200
    NA-20 Mardan Gul Nawaz Khan 03009177381
    NA-21 Mardan Amir Haider Khan Hoti 03349175666
    NA-22 Mardan Malak Amaan Khan 03438100000
    NA-23 Charsadda Gulzar Khan 03323030373
    NA-24 Charsadda Asfandyar Wali Khan 0916560560
    NA-25 Nowshera Malak Juma Khan 03125771020
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 2:11 AM #3
    ghazi52
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,332
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +25 / 31,852 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    NA-26 Nowshehra Jamal Khattak 03005907218
    NA-27 Nowshehra Arbab Tahir Nadeem 03009028786
    NA-28 Peshawar Shafie Akbar 03336668647
    NA-29 Peshawar Arbab Kamal Khan 03219002444
    NA-30 Peshawar Alamgir Khan Khalil 03339127646
    NA-31 Peshawar Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour 03335334450
    NA-32 Kohat Arshad Bashir Khattak 03358369975
    NA-33 Hangu Pir Haider Ali Shah 03339623399
    NA-40 Bajaur Gul Afzal Khan 03005656914
    NA-41 Bajaur Gul Zada Khan

    NA-42 Mohmand Nisar Ahmad Mohmand 03009344511
    NA-43 Saida Jan Afridi 03005841541
    NA-44 Khyber Agency Imran Afridi 03339106321
    NA-45 Orakzai Farooque Ahmad 03029038355
    NA-47 Orakzai Syed Basharat Hussain 03045506090
    NA-49 SWA Malak Jehangir Khan 03129093117
    NA-50 SWA Mohammad Ayaz Wazir 03025661903
    NA-51 FRs Shahi Khan Sherani 03009093918
    NA-53 Islamabad Nadeem Sarwar
    NA-61 Khoshaab Mohammad Nabi Ghulam Nabi
    NA-93 Khoshaab Bahadar Khan Gurdaizi
    NA-155 Multan Nowsheen Khan Baloch
    NA-236 Karachi Salim Shah
    NA-237 Karachi Abdul Aziz Khan
    NA-241 Karachi Javed Zaman Khattak
    NA-242 Karachi Noorullah Achakzai
    NA-244 Karachi Shazia Razzaq Khan
    NA-245 Karachi Samina Huma Mir
    NA-246 Karachi Hazrat Gul
    NA-248 Karachi Bashir Ahmad
    NA-250 Karachi Shahi Sayed
    NA-255 Karachi Arsalan Khan
    NA-256 Karachi Soofia Yaqoob
    NA-257 Qilla Saifullah Amanullah Kakar
    NA-258 Abdul Raziq
    NA-259 Sibbi Ala Dad
    NA-262 Pashin Nizamuddin Kakar
    NA-263 Qilla Abdullah Asghar Khan Achakzai
    NA-264 Quetta Arbab Ghulam Advocate
    NA-265 Quetta Nawabzada Omar Farooque
     
