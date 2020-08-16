/ Register

  • Sunday, August 16, 2020

ANP Press Conference on Israel

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by crankthatskunk, Aug 16, 2020 at 2:07 PM.

  1. Aug 16, 2020 at 2:07 PM #1
    crankthatskunk

    crankthatskunk SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,653
    Joined:
    May 20, 2011
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,079 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    ANP Leader Iftikhar presented the case of normalisation of Pakistan's relations with all nations after the historical deal between UAE and Israel.

    Read in to it that it was a direct support for idea of Pakistan's acceptance of Israel and starting of diplomatic and other relations with Israel.

    Hard critic of Imran Khan and PTI FazulRehman was sitting next to him, he failed to interrupt him, on the contrary at the end he offered Dua.

    Hypocrisy at its best. This man create a false narrative that IK is an agent of Israel. While his own character is highly dubious.

     
  2. Aug 16, 2020 at 2:11 PM #2
    batmannow

    batmannow ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    18,368
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2008
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,682 / -17
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Thailand
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 15 (Users: 3, Guests: 11)
  1. Handshake ,
  2. Longhorn ,
  3. crankthatskunk