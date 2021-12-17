ANP mayoral candidate gunned down in Dera Ismail Khan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
An Awami National Party (ANP) candidate contesting for the post of Dera Ismail Khan’s tehsil mayor in the upcoming local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was shot dead Friday night.
According to police, Omar Khitab Sherani was attacked outside his house. Two men riding a motorcycle opened fire at him, as a result of which he died on the spot.
His body was shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.
A spokesperson for the ANP, Samar Haroon Bilour, confirmed the death of the ANP candidate in the gun attack. “Omar Khitab Sherani , ANP Candidate for Tehseel Mayor of Dera Ismail Khan has been shot dead in front of his house !!” she tweeted.
“We want justice and we want it now . This cannot go on any more.”
The local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province are set to start on Sunday, December 19. In the first phase, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold polls in 17 districts.
In the second phase, LG polls will be held in 18 districts of the province on Jan 16.
