'Another Zainab': 2-year-old girl assaulted, tortured before being killed in Charsadda, say police

Hiraa said: While prime culprit of motorway case roams free.

The hashtag shouldve been defund the punjab police.



PM announced casteration as capital punishment onTV and yet nothing has stopped these rapists to commit these crimes Click to expand...

its not about punishment, its about implementation of law and bringing the criminals to that punishment (any punishment). PM gave the nation a lollipop like always and we got excited about it like always. Life imprisonment is still a very reasonable punishment, even 10-20 years is, but the main issue is bringing all the criminals to the said punishment. The system just fails before giving out the punishment. Either the criminals are never caught, or they buy police, judges and lawyers.Tomorrow, PM can announce that we are going to burn the rape criminals alive in-front of every one. It still wouldn't change anything, because for that to happen police has to catch the criminal, and the courts have to give the judgement.