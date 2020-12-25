Another YouTuber visits Pakistan and becomes Muslim

So this time Chris Betzmann has become Muslim after spending over a year in Pakistan vlogging.For those unfamiliar with his material (I suspect that's most of you), he's a young man, bit of a lad, spent most of the year making the equivalent of tiktok style mess about videos. Spent a lot of time with burger type vloggers, the wannabe gora types often looked down upon in this forum.You through thier love and the example of character they displayed and what he saw in Pakistan on the streets - he has Alhamdulillah converted to Islam.Two lessons...1. Never judge a book by its cover - even though its our national sport.2. Us overseas Pakistanis should reflect on why we have so little positive impact on the communities we call home. What dawah do we do with our character and behaviours.