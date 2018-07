Your bluff hardly mean anything. We know very well what happened to those Ahemdia girls and his grand ma on so called allegation of insulting Islam. I can cite many such examples but that will not make my country better. We are the people who look at their own weaknesses rather than those who cheers and gets happy seeing weaknesses of others. We and whole world know that Pakistan is a land of peace. So just enjoy there. I know very good days are awaiting for your nation. You will certainly enjoy that.

Click to expand...