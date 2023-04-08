What's new

Another Warning to Overseas Pakistanis #2

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

Previously I reported how overseas Pakistanis are now being treated in Pakistan.

Now I came across another event which overseas Pakistanis need to take note of. There is a family in the suburbs of Islamabad whose many members are working in UK & Australia. Apparently they were victims of land grab mafia and gotten into dispute where an AK-47 was displayed by Mafioso and (probably) confiscated by police. Now the case is with police and the local DSP is threatening the family while working on the behalf of land grab mafia. He even made their sister to come back from U.K to be part of so-called investigation as a pressure tactic .

Family has written letters to DIG without any recourse so they resorted to do following press-conference today. I just hope that DSP does not file few more FIRs against this family.



 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Previously I reported how overseas Pakistanis are now being treated in Pakistan.

Now I came across another event which overseas Pakistanis need to take note of. There is a family in the suburbs of Islamabad whose many members are working in UK & Australia. Apparently they were victims of land grab mafia and gotten into dispute where an AK-47 was displayed by Mafioso and (probably) confiscated by police. Now the case is with police and the local DSP is threatening the family while working on the behalf of land grab mafia. He even made their sister to come back from U.K to be part of so-called investigation as a pressure tactic .

Family has written letters to DIG without any recourse so they resorted to do following press-conference today. I just hope that DSP does not file few more FIRs against this family.



There is no law in Pakistan.
Police are 100% haramis.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

All folks see a chance to extract Bribes from oversea working Pakistani

It used to start at Customs immediately as Pakistani people used to land on airports, I remember as a Child we were once stopped at Pakistani Airport and custom officer asked for bribe and until then we were asked to wait 3 hours at airport

The issue has expanded to Police bothering Taxi drivers

Telephone line etc. or water lines were similarly infested with Bribe takers

Majority of cases where changes need to be made to land ownership also remain stuck in "Queue" until bribes are given to process the files
 

