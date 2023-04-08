Another Warning to Overseas Pakistanis #2

Crimson Blue
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 7, 2019
- 1,996
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Previously I reported how overseas Pakistanis are now being treated in Pakistan.
Now I came across another event which overseas Pakistanis need to take note of. There is a family in the suburbs of Islamabad whose many members are working in UK & Australia. Apparently they were victims of land grab mafia and gotten into dispute where an AK-47 was displayed by Mafioso and (probably) confiscated by police. Now the case is with police and the local DSP is threatening the family while working on the behalf of land grab mafia. He even made their sister to come back from U.K to be part of so-called investigation as a pressure tactic .
Family has written letters to DIG without any recourse so they resorted to do following press-conference today. I just hope that DSP does not file few more FIRs against this family.
Now I came across another event which overseas Pakistanis need to take note of. There is a family in the suburbs of Islamabad whose many members are working in UK & Australia. Apparently they were victims of land grab mafia and gotten into dispute where an AK-47 was displayed by Mafioso and (probably) confiscated by police. Now the case is with police and the local DSP is threatening the family while working on the behalf of land grab mafia. He even made their sister to come back from U.K to be part of so-called investigation as a pressure tactic .
Family has written letters to DIG without any recourse so they resorted to do following press-conference today. I just hope that DSP does not file few more FIRs against this family.