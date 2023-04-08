Another Warning to Overseas Pakistanis #2

All folks see a chance to extract Bribes from oversea working Pakistani



It used to start at Customs immediately as Pakistani people used to land on airports, I remember as a Child we were once stopped at Pakistani Airport and custom officer asked for bribe and until then we were asked to wait 3 hours at airport



The issue has expanded to Police bothering Taxi drivers



Telephone line etc. or water lines were similarly infested with Bribe takers



Majority of cases where changes need to be made to land ownership also remain stuck in "Queue" until bribes are given to process the files