Another video of indian soldiers complaining

Starlord

Starlord

Sep 25, 2016
These videos needs to be removed from PDF, Modi jee is doing a fine job we should promote his work in India so he can secure at least 2-3 more terms :)
 
Figaro

Figaro

Aug 17, 2017
Pathetic people ... now we know why they surrender in droves when war against ACTUAL soldiers instead of local insurgencies happen. The Indians are really only good at killing civilians. They cannot even successfully tame local insurgencies like the Naxalites.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

Mar 17, 2015
They are CRPF guys, not army. I agreed witj them. They use to deploy in Kashmir like region where stone peltings are normal. So they should be having good equipments.
Figaro said:
Pathetic people ... now we know why they surrender in droves when war against ACTUAL soldiers instead of local insurgencies happen. The Indians are really only good at killing civilians. They cannot even successfully tame local insurgencies like the Naxalites.
Still they are better equipped than Pakistani rangers deploy in Balochistan. These are CRPF guys, not army. So before mocking other countries's drawbacks, one should see its own situation.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
They are CRPF guys, not army. I agreed witj them. They use to deploy in Kashmir like region where stone peltings are normal. So they should be having good equipments.

Still they are better equipped than Pakistani rangers deploy in Balochistan. These are CRPF guys, not army. So before mocking other countries's drawbacks, one should see its own situation.
silly no rangers in balochistan kid :lol:

and more silly go teach them dont complain you are not army . when they die like rabbits go to their families and told them they were not army too :lol:
 
Yasser76

Yasser76

Mar 28, 2017
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
They are CRPF guys, not army. I agreed witj them. They use to deploy in Kashmir like region where stone peltings are normal. So they should be having good equipments.

Still they are better equipped than Pakistani rangers deploy in Balochistan. These are CRPF guys, not army. So before mocking other countries's drawbacks, one should see its own situation.
In terms of infantry equipment Pak Para military at least a generation ahead of Indian forces, mainly thanks to high end equipment procured due to anti-terror ops.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

Mar 17, 2015
Imran Khan said:
silly no rangers in balochistan kid :lol:

and more silly go teach them dont complain you are not army . when they die like rabbits go to their families and told them they were not army too :lol:
What makes you laugh? I m agreed that they should be having good equipments. I was referring as you mentioned in OP "Army". Being on a defense forum, you should be educated that much that you can make difference between Army and Para military.
 
Faqir of ipi

Faqir of ipi

Dec 26, 2018
The BrOkEn HeArT said:
They are CRPF guys, not army. I agreed witj them. They use to deploy in Kashmir like region where stone peltings are normal. So they should be having good equipments.

Still they are better equipped than Pakistani rangers deploy in Balochistan. These are CRPF guys, not army. So before mocking other countries's drawbacks, one should see its own situation.
Lolx rangers in Balochistan ? Balochistan has FC not rangers mate and FC is moderately equipped if not well equipped and its way better than these trucks
 
