Another video of indian soldiers complaining

Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
- Oct 18, 2007
- 55,901
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Them indians are pussies.
PML-N should support their indian army ans start fauj ko izzat do in indiaThem indians are pussies.
Still they are better equipped than Pakistani rangers deploy in Balochistan. These are CRPF guys, not army. So before mocking other countries's drawbacks, one should see its own situation.Pathetic people ... now we know why they surrender in droves when war against ACTUAL soldiers instead of local insurgencies happen. The Indians are really only good at killing civilians. They cannot even successfully tame local insurgencies like the Naxalites.
silly no rangers in balochistan kidThey are CRPF guys, not army. I agreed witj them. They use to deploy in Kashmir like region where stone peltings are normal. So they should be having good equipments.
Still they are better equipped than Pakistani rangers deploy in Balochistan. These are CRPF guys, not army. So before mocking other countries's drawbacks, one should see its own situation.
In terms of infantry equipment Pak Para military at least a generation ahead of Indian forces, mainly thanks to high end equipment procured due to anti-terror ops.They are CRPF guys, not army. I agreed witj them. They use to deploy in Kashmir like region where stone peltings are normal. So they should be having good equipments.
Still they are better equipped than Pakistani rangers deploy in Balochistan. These are CRPF guys, not army. So before mocking other countries's drawbacks, one should see its own situation.
What makes you laugh? I m agreed that they should be having good equipments. I was referring as you mentioned in OP "Army". Being on a defense forum, you should be educated that much that you can make difference between Army and Para military.silly no rangers in balochistan kid
and more silly go teach them dont complain you are not army . when they die like rabbits go to their families and told them they were not army too
Lolx rangers in Balochistan ? Balochistan has FC not rangers mate and FC is moderately equipped if not well equipped and its way better than these trucksThey are CRPF guys, not army. I agreed witj them. They use to deploy in Kashmir like region where stone peltings are normal. So they should be having good equipments.
Still they are better equipped than Pakistani rangers deploy in Balochistan. These are CRPF guys, not army. So before mocking other countries's drawbacks, one should see its own situation.