Pti.. they want to get rid of slow turtle .tharki javeed bechoo...

Imran khan already posted a vice chairman in nab.. a pti voter supporter...

But all the blame will be put on nawaz league of this video..

I was surprised today by the speed of press confrence by 2 ladies along with a lawyer...how easily it was conducted.. only fauj can provide so efficenxy...

Tayabba gul... was recording tharki javeed .with a hand free hidden camera placed in her clothes..

No questions who was working with this gang...

How can a civilian women all alone e ter the office of chairman nab..

Without any relation with the nab i stution..

The way javeed tharki was talking with her....its clear .this was not 1ST meeting....the dog already did zinah several times...



Clearly shows the loose character of this insaaf ka qazi...

Shame on him...

He should shoot himself in head..n be gone with it..

He jeoperdised the whole NAB..WITH HIS FILTH.....

clearfications means zilch...



Agar itna he pakbazz tha tu. Is video thak nobat he na ati..

Click to expand...