Another uncultured son of sindhi wadera kills an innocent Urdu speaker.

They added that Jazlan Faisal, 20, was gunned down and his friend, Shah Mir, 20, injured over some personal dispute near 'Eiffel Tower' in Bahria Town.Gadap City SHO Fahad Hasan said the incident appeared to be the outcome of a quarrel among youths over rash driving inside the BTK.Elaborating, the officer added that the victim was driving his car while teenage suspect Hasnain along with his friend was riding a motorbike in a 'zigzag' way.A scuffle broke out between Jazlan and him over the rash motorbike riding. Hasnain called his elder brother and some other friends, who came and after heated arguments opened fire on them and fled.Jazlan suffered critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he died during treatment.Later, the body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) to fulfil medico-legal formalities.The condition of the injured, who was admitted to the ASH, was stated to be out of danger.A bullet just touched his body, the SHO said, adding that both the victims and suspects were students belonging to rich families. The police detained suspect Hasnain and efforts are under way to arrest the remaining suspects.Meanwhile, Syed Tariq Ali, 52, the ex-land director of ASF housing society was shot dead over a personal dispute allegedly by his property dealer friend in Defence Housing Authority on Wednesday afternoon, said Darakhshan police.