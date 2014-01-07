Pakistan Ka Beta
Another terminal for trade with Afghanistan opened
Saleem Shahid Updated 17 Sep 2020
PERSONNEL of Frontier Corps stand guard at the newly inaugurated Badini Trade Terminal Gateway, a border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah town, on Wednesday. — AFP
QUETTA: Pakistan opened another terminal for trade with Afghanistan at the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah district on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani inaugurated the trade terminal in the border area of Badini. Commander of Southern Command Lt Gen Mohammad Wasim Ashraf, Inspector General of Frontier Corps North Maj Gen Fayyaz Hussain Shah, provincial ministers, MPAs and other officials attended the inauguration ceremony.
The business community, Chamber of Commerce and Industry and importers and exporters had been demanding the opening of a new terminal for trade between the two counties at Badini for a long time as the Chaman gateway was overburdened due to the Afghan transit trade, import and export and Nato supply for the US troops stationed in Afghanistan.
Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Alyani said the opening of the new trade terminal and establishment of markets in the border areas of Balochistan would boost economic activities and create job opportunities for the local people. He said the government had decided to open the Badini trade terminal keeping in view the long-standing demand of the business community of Balochistan and the FC North had played an important role in this regard.Balochistan CM says new corridor will boost economic activities, create jobs for locals
“The Balochistan government will play its due role in the success of the new trade terminal,” he said, adding that all help and cooperation would be provided to the institutions concerned at the administration level in this regard.
CM Alyani praised the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps for launching a project for fencing the border with Afghanistan.
He said that with the opening of the new terminal, people would get more trade opportunities and business with Afghanistan. He urged the business community to improve trade relations with their Afghan counterparts so that they could get maximum benefit from the new trade corridor.
He said the Balochistan government was making comprehensive planning for promotion of economic activities and had included job-oriented projects in the current financial year’s budget.
FC men patrol near the gateway. Pakistan has formalised the entry and exit points at Badini gateway by installing a proper gate. From now on vehicles and people from both sides of the border will be allowed to use this crossing point only as a fence has been erected on large parts along the border. This is part of the government’s effort to fence most portions of the long border between the two countries, leaving only a few dedicated entry and exit points. The move is aimed at discouraging the free movement of armed militants. — AFP
“People will feel positive change with the completion of these projects,” he said. “We have to accept that we all were responsible for the backwardness of the province and Balochistan could not progress due to wrong planning and the absence of a proper strategy. We must give priority to the people’s interest while taking any decision. Issues can never be solved by catchwords or heart-rending slogans; need of the hour is to take concrete steps and set targets.”
The chief minister said the biggest problem of Balochistan was communications, adding that his government was focusing on road networks. He said that 2,500 kilometres of roads had been constructed during the last financial year, while the construction of a 3,000km road network was this year’s target.
Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf termed the opening of Badini trade terminal a good step and said it would increase trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said the army, FC and Balochistan government made joint efforts for establishing the new terminal to facilitate traders, the business community and people living in the border areas.
Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2020
Another trade terminal opened at Pak-Afghan border
Expected to boost employment opportunities, economic activities
Mohammad Zafar September 17, 2020
Frontier Corps security personnel guard the newly inaugurated Badini Trade Terminal Gateway in Balochistan. PHOTO: AFP
QUETTA:
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal inaugurated a trade terminal in Badini at the Pak-Afghan Border on Wednesday.
Expressing his views during the inauguration ceremony, he said the government had completed record development projects and many others were underway. "The condition of the province would have been much better today, if the available resources were utilised properly in the past regimes."
The provincial chief executive added that the setting up of trade terminals and border markets in the border areas of the province would create employment opportunities and increase economic activities in the area. "The credit for the development of Balochistan goes to the provincial and federal government, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps.”
The prime pinister, chief of the army staff and the armed forces deserved to be congratulated for their support in advancing the journey of development of Balochistan, he added.
Further on, in his address, the CM said that legislators must take the interests of people into account and address their problems by taking a clear direction and taking practical steps during decision making process. “In order to move the development process forward, the participation and mutual trust of all stakeholders was essential.”
CM Kamal laid emphasis on strengthening the confidence of people in the development process through our initiatives. “Biggest problem in Balochistan was the lack of infrastructure which was an obstacle in the development process.”
The chief minister urged the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce to establish good relations with their Afghan businessmen and encourage the Afghan people to take full advantage of that trade corridor. “Rs 400 billion costing western route project, from Zhob to Gwadar would bring development and prosperity in the area.”
It is pertinent to mention that the provincial government would construct 2700 Kilometers roads during the current financial year to improve the communication system in the province. The government has earmarked Rs33.87 billion for the development of roads and communication sector of the province.
Commander Southern Command, Lt Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf termed the opening of Badini trade-terminal as a good step, which would increase trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He added that the Pakistan Army, FC and Balochistan government made joint efforts for establishing the new trade terminal to facilitate traders, business community and people living in the bordering areas. “Aprroximately Rs6 billion would be spent on the development of roads and the infrastructure of the bordering belt.”
Lt Gen Ashraf also said that the terminal would boost socio-economic activities and generate jobs for the people living on both sides of the border. “Through this terminal, we would be able to export our products to the Central Asian states as well. All-out efforts would be made to provide basic facilities to people in bordering areas of the country.” APP
Published in The Express Tribune, September 17th, 2020.
