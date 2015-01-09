What's new

Another suspect arrested in motorway rape case, confesses to crime

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
477
1
888
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
LAHORE: The police on Monday arrested a man named Shafqat, an alleged accused in motorway gang-rape case in Lahore.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=236001897848848

Shafqat is a friend of Abid, the main accused in the case.

Police sources have confirmed that Shafqat has confessed his involvement in the motorway gang-rape case. The accused is currently going through the process of DNA test.

Initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Shafqat is resident of Haroonabad, Bahawalnagar and he along with his family have been involved in criminal activities.

Shafqat further said that they broke window glass of the car for theft and later gang-raped the woman.

Earlier in the day, brother-in-law of Waqarul Hassan, alleged co-accused in the motorway gang-rape case had surrendered himself before the police. According to police, Abbas was in contact with the main accused of the case.

The arrest was made in the light of revelations made by co-accused, Waqarul Hassan, who surrendered himself before CIA police Model Town Lahore on Sunday.

In his initial statement, the accused Waqarul Hassan had refused his involvement in the gang-rape incident and added that he had nothing to do with the incident.

He had claimed that his brother-in-law was using his mobile phone.

After refusal to accept his involvement in the case,e the police on Sunday had collected samples of Waqarul Hassan for a DNA test.

arynews.tv

Another suspect arrested in motorway rape case, confesses to crime

LAHORE: The police on Monday arrested a man named Shafqat, an alleged accused in motorway gang-rape case in Lahore, ARY News reported.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
American Pakistani

American Pakistani

ELITE MEMBER
May 30, 2010
14,538
10
21,010
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Arrest is not suffice. We need public hanging. Something like stoning. And all this arrest and thing is just because of coverage of the issue and victim from a middle class if not rich or elite class. What are the guarantees a poor would face the same type of justice? Unless we have a extreme law in effect.

All rapists and pedos should be made example instead of spending precious money keeping them in jail or prison.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Clutch Another suspect behind torching of Diamer schools arrested Pakistan's Internal Security 8
Khanate Indian Police Arrests Another Pigeon Suspected Of Spying For Pakistan Central & South Asia 3
BDforever Another Gulshan attack suspect held Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
Zarvan Charlie Hebdo attack: Massive hunt on for 2 suspects amid fears of another strike World Affairs 1
AZ1 Another Islamic country agree to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel Social & Current Events 1
A Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian spy quadcopter Strategic & Foreign Affairs 14
kankan326 We neglected another India's crime to China. India's been arming China's rebels(Tibetans) for long time. China & Far East 62
Imran Khan another monster mullah killed a child Social & Current Events 39
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE India, China in Another Stand-Off in Eastern Ladakh as PLA Intrudes Into Pangong Tso Southern Bank Indian Defence Forum 5
F-22Raptor Tesla's market valuation tops $400 billion after another record close for stock Americas 11

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top