Another stupid pronouncement of the mob-established All India Muslim Personal Law Board

Focus on training new generation, set up girls’ schools, AIMPLB tells MuslimsThe AIMPLB alleged that the Karnataka government took a stand that went against the community
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
- MAR 31 2022, 22:06 IST
- UPDATED: MAR 31 2022, 22:12 IST
Muslims should not fall prey to negative propaganda against All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and should instead encourage a pardah (veil) in Muslim society and focus on training of the new generation, a statement issued by AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani on Thursday said.
The Muslim body that represents views of a broad section of Indian Muslims also asked Muslims to establish more girls’ schools, and consider education as a service rather than a trade. “For success in litigation, organise dua (prayer). If you adhere to Sharia (Islamic law), no power can take your religious identity from you,” the statement added.
The Board’s general secretary has said that when the issue (hijab) arose in some educational institutions of Karnataka, the board immediately took note of it and contacted state’s responsible individuals, representatives of organisations, and its own associates. The efforts, however, failed.
The Board alleged that the Karnataka government took a stand that went against the community, and the issue spread across the state.
Consequently, the Board approached Supreme Court. “Hijab is an integral part of Sharia, it is obligatory for every Muslim woman to cover her head, and violating it is a grave sin,” the board’s secretary stated.
“Attempts are being made in some quarters to spread propaganda and misunderstandings against the board and an impression is being offered that the board is a mute spectator on this issue. Muslims should never fall prey to this propaganda,” the statement added.
---
Jamahir's comment : LOL, what kind of idiots are these AIMPLB mullahs who call themselves Muslims but are anything but ? They call for duas ( prayer sessions ) for success in legal cases especially when most of the people in the Indian legal profession are not Muslims and these mullahs should have instead called for the reform in the Indian legal system via political and socio-economic radical change. And if such prayer sessions would have worked then this girl wouldn't have died last year in Kerala state in South India :
And the AIMPLB are now calling for transferring the female student population from co-ed schools and colleges to girls schools like would happen a hundred years ago but 100 years ago it happened to get females into schools because of South Asian anti-progress attitude. Even Saudia now has a co-ed university - KAUST - and has allowed restaurants with mixed-gender customer patronage but these Indian mullahs are taking Indian Muslims to a more regressive time in the region. And this all started because of those foolish, misinformed and misguided burqa girls from Shimoga, in particular Angry Indian Burqa Girl Muskan who screamed out her lungs for the burqa yet did not do anything about this girl :An 11-year-old girl in Kerala’s Kannur district succumbed to fever after her parents’ alleged superstitious beliefs led to a delay in proper medical treatment.
Fatima, a seventh standard student from Naluvayal in Kannur, died after her parents refused to get her treated due to their religious beliefs. Her parents have been identified as MC Abdul Sattar and MA Sabira.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death following a complaint by a relative.
According to reports, Fatima had a high fever for the past three days. But locals alleged that the disease was treated through occult practices instead of proper medical treatment.
On Sunday morning at 3 am, Fatima was rushed to a private hospital in Kannur. But the hospital authorities declared the girl brought dead.
Locals told India Today that a year ago, another member of Fatima's family had died after being denied medical treatment.
Kannur City Police said they would take further action after receiving the post-mortem report.
India - Yet another Indian student suicides because of an exam
Caught copying in exam, college girl jumps to death in Bengaluru The parents said Bhavya ended her life as the college had debarred her H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru, MAR 05 2022, 23:53 IST UPDATED: MAR 06 2022, 06:38 IST A 19-year-old B Com student allegedly killed herself by...
defence.pk
I am becoming indifferent to any travails of the mullahs and the burqa fanatics. If they want to do civil war with the Hindutvadis they are welcome to do so. They don't contribute positively to Islam and to humanity so...
@Naofumi @xeuss @Joe Shearer