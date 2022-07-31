Another side of story of Arif Naqvi and on Abraaj group is a victim of us and china trade war

Tariq Habib Afridi
There are two books on Arif naqvi. One from the same author of financial times who has a backing of us lobbists and another from professor brian brivati whose interview can be seen below on Arif Naqvi. In one of his article he mentioned imran khan was interested to make him a finance minister.
@Norwegian He was punished by trump administration he says
