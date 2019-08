My other thread about Isreali pilot was merged and I was not allowed reply there.So I went through the replies there, consider this as a rebuttal to all nay sayers.I know everyone wants to act pseudo intellectual on this forum, key board warriors with mega virtual egos, one liner nay sayers as if they done anything worth while in their lives.I know there is inbred hatred in certain individuals against the doc. I will give you that, so let's cut the chase. If you dont understand Urdu, come back to me and I will translate. If you dont like to hear the whole programme just forward to 33:00.The guy he is speaking to is the one who is credited in raising Pakistan strategic forces. What they say in English, coming from horse mouth. What happened on the night of 27th 28th , will be good education for you lot.@33:00Still in denial mode????