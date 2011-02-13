What's new

Another Setback for Pakistan’s CAA: ICAO bars CAA from issuing any new licenses to pilots, crew

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

International Civil Aviation Organization bars organization from issuing any new licenses to pilots, crew

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has barred Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority from issuing new licenses to pilots, air traffic controllers, engineers, and flight attendants over concerns about its safety protocols.


According to sources within the CAA, the ICAO has directed the organization to halt the issuance of all licenses and submit a formal reply by Sept. 29. It has also urged the CAA to expedite the review process of all licenses that have already been issued to ensure they match international requirements.


The CAA is expected to submit a “written response” to the ICAO to alleviate its concerns, with sources saying that if the reply does not meet the international watchdog’s requirements, the ICAO could impose a “significant safety concern” status on Pakistan. This designation does not necessarily indicate a particular safety deficiency but, rather, indicates that the state concerned is not providing sufficient safety oversight to ensure the effective implementation of all applicable ICAO Standards.


According to the CAA sources, the ICAO has expressed dissatisfaction over CAA’s licensing process, claiming it ignores international safety standards.


The CAA has been under fire from international bodies since Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan claimed in Parliament that around a third of all registered pilots had “fake” or “dubious” licenses. The CAA has claimed this was misstated, as all its licenses are “genuine,” but admitted that some procedural lapses merited further investigation.


Thus far, around 150 pilots have been suspended over alleged license fraud. The CAA has also dismissed four officers.

P

Patriot forever

I guess CAA should have thought about the fallout before doing corrupt practices. It is necessary that CAA reviews licenses it issued for so called 'procedural lapses' for the safety of passengers in general.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

Patriot forever said:
I guess CAA should have thought about the fallout before doing corrupt practices.
Read it again:

"The CAA has been under fire from international bodies since Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan claimed in Parliament that around a third of all registered pilots had “fake” or “dubious” licenses. The CAA has claimed this was misstated, as all its licenses are “genuine,” but admitted that some procedural lapses merited further investigation."
 
P

Patriot forever

muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Read it again:

"The CAA has been under fire from international bodies since Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan claimed in Parliament that around a third of all registered pilots had “fake” or “dubious” licenses. The CAA has claimed this was misstated, as all its licenses are “genuine,” but admitted that some procedural lapses merited further investigation."
I read it very clearly, it doesn't matter if you want to call it 'procedural lapses' , we all know what this fancy term actually means in Pakistan context. It was necessary to expose them before any further incidents happen, without going public these people don't budge.
I as a frequent air traveller demand that pilot's given licenses as a result of these 'procedural lapses' be properly scrutinized.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

Patriot forever said:
I read it very clearly, it doesn't matter if you want to call it 'procedural lapses' , we all know what this fancy term actually means in Pakistan context. It was necessary to expose them before any further incidents happen, without going public these people don't budge.
I as a frequent air traveller demand that pilot's given licenses as a result of these 'procedural lapses' be properly scrutinized.
Some people are of the opinion that it's worth murdering our citizens in hundreds as long as the corruption and danda is allowed to continue
 
P

Patriot forever

hussain0216 said:
Some people are of the opinion that it's worth murdering our citizens in hundreds as long as the corruption and danda is allowed to continue
Brushing the issue under carpet is never a viable option. The setback may be temporary but recognizing and accepting the issue and rectifying it is the only way to avoid further incidents.
 
razgriz19

razgriz19

We've had way too many crashes in recent years, most if not all due to incompetence of flight crew.
Pilot error is a common occurrence but not like "oh inshallah we'll make it" before the jahil pilot destroys the aircraft and the passengers with it.
That's not an error. That's sheer incompetence! Most of these "pilots" should be banned permanently.
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Read it again:

"The CAA has been under fire from international bodies since Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan claimed in Parliament that around a third of all registered pilots had “fake” or “dubious” licenses. The CAA has claimed this was misstated, as all its licenses are “genuine,” but admitted that some procedural lapses merited further investigation."
