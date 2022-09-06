What's new

Another Set-back for PTI: Former Dy Speaker Qasim Suri's order about resignations has been declared illegal by CJ Islamabad High Court.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP RELEASES BY-ELECTION SCHEDULE ON NA SEATS VACANT BY PTI
Replies
3
Views
166
Verve
Verve
Ghazwa-e-Hind
NA deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri resigns from post
Replies
1
Views
256
SIPRA
SIPRA
T
PTI should file case against Speaker and Chief Election Commissioner for sabotaging the PTI resignations.
Replies
2
Views
230
Thinker3
T
Zibago
GOVT ACCEPTED RESIGNATIONS OF 11 PTI MNAS: SOURCES
Replies
7
Views
254
Salza
Salza
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI LAWMAKERS SUMMONED BY NA SPEAKER TO APPROVE RESIGNATION LETTERS
Replies
8
Views
334
baqai
baqai

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom