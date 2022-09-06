Another Set-back for PTI: Former Dy Speaker Qasim Suri's order about resignations has been declared illegal by CJ Islamabad High Court.

muhammadhafeezmalik
The Islamabad High Court today dismissed the PTI petition and declared the order accepting the resignations of former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri as illegal.
So Imran's resignation was not accepted. In this regard, if he is still a member of the assembly, how will he contest the by-election?
