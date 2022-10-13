What's new

Another scam?: Housing society’s land transferred illegally in Punjab

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,535
20
26,906
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
High profile political dignitaries and govt officials found involved in alleged corruption, documents reveal
1665683172900.png

This recent scandal has been a loud siren of clear corruption involved in billions of rupees during the tenure of former Punajb chief minister Usman Buzdar, it was learnt on Thursday.

Documents available with SAMAA TV showed that land for Lake City housing project, worth of billions of rupees, had been illegally transferred through a cooperative housing society.

A copy of the agreements between State Life Cooperative Society and Lake City Housing Society showed that some 500 Kanals of land had been grabbed through fraudulent means.

Earlier, the society had allegedly grabbed some 4000 Kanals of land of the State Life Cooperative Housing Society of land, the documents showed.

The document further revealed that former registrar of the cooperative housing society Usman Moazzam and former secretary of the society Ahmed Raza Sarwar, were involved in t he scam.

Moreover, the beneficiaries allegedly included Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and Muhammad Khan Bhatti who used front-men to grab the land and transfer it from the residents of Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin using fake documents.

The documents further stated that high profile political dignitaries and government officials were involved in this scandal including Gohar Ijaz who stole land during the tenures of both, Pervaiz and Buzdar.

It added that Ijaz was facilitated by Pervaiz, the then Punjab chief minister Punjab Buzdar, Moonis and Raja Basharat.

The documents showed that the scam has been underway for the past nine years and had helped notorious land grabbers siphon land and money worth billions.

Repeated attempts were made for comments, but Punjab Housing Minister Raja Basharat did not reply till the filing of the story.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Another scam?: Housing society’s land transferred illegally in Punjab

High profile political dignitaries and govt officials found involved in alleged corruption, documents reveal
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Case registered against Usman Buzdar for illegal transfer of 900 kanals of land in DG Khan
Replies
11
Views
670
khail007
K
muhammadhafeezmalik
New 40-Crore Rupee Office To Be Constructed For Punjab CM Parvez Elahi and 46 crore 46 crore Rupees will be spent on renovation of Punjab House
Replies
12
Views
151
Catalystic
Catalystic
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-MPA Shoaib Siddiqui says LDA, police attacked Park View at Imran Khan’s behest
Replies
1
Views
127
villageidiot
V
H
Jahangir Tareen announces support for Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab
2
Replies
28
Views
989
Salza
Salza
muhammadhafeezmalik
Another Scam of PTI Government: How Usman Buzdar govt acquired land for Imran Khan’s Namal
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
1K
Jango
Jango

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom