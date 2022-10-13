Another scam?: Housing society’s land transferred illegally in Punjab High profile political dignitaries and govt officials found involved in alleged corruption, documents reveal

High profile political dignitaries and govt officials found involved in alleged corruption, documents revealDocuments available withshowed that land for Lake City housing project, worth of billions of rupees, had been illegally transferred through a cooperative housing society.A copy of the agreements between State Life Cooperative Society and Lake City Housing Society showed that some 500 Kanals of land had been grabbed through fraudulent means.Earlier, the society had allegedly grabbed some 4000 Kanals of land of the State Life Cooperative Housing Society of land, the documents showed.The document further revealed that former registrar of the cooperative housing society Usman Moazzam and former secretary of the society Ahmed Raza Sarwar, were involved in t he scam.Moreover, the beneficiaries allegedly included Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and Muhammad Khan Bhatti who used front-men to grab the land and transfer it from the residents of Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin using fake documents.The documents further stated that high profile political dignitaries and government officials were involved in this scandal including Gohar Ijaz who stole land during the tenures of both, Pervaiz and Buzdar.It added that Ijaz was facilitated by Pervaiz, the then Punjab chief minister Punjab Buzdar, Moonis and Raja Basharat.The documents showed that the scam has been underway for the past nine years and had helped notorious land grabbers siphon land and money worth billions.Repeated attempts were made for comments, but Punjab Housing Minister Raja Basharat did not reply till the filing of the story.