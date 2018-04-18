What's new

Another retired army men as head of govt institute

Salman Baig

Another retired army men appointed PSB chairman so now once again both top most sports organization of Pakistan POA (Pakistan Olympic Association Gen Arif Hasan) & PSB (Pakistan Sports Board Col Asif Zaman) has retired army men at top. Same drama is going on since Musharraf era (I don't have knowledge before it). So if someone ask why Pakistan is not doing well in Sports then its these INCOMPETENT retired army men who are responsible for it. They might be very well competent in their own field but in particular to sports; their dismal performance is in front of every one.
Lets see how long admins let this thread live.
Source:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1377195741056270336
 

