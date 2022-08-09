What's new

Another repentant worker explains how PTI trolls misled supporters

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,593
16
25,700
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Rasool says he was influenced by Imran Khan's speeches and PTI trends
1660056404536.png

Another PTI activist has expressed regret over tweets against the Pakistan Army and the chief of army staff, which he said, he posted under the influence of PTI’s Twitter trends and Imran Khan’s speeches.

A joint investigation team (JIT) comprising ISI, IB, and FIA officers, has been probing a troll campaign against the army. The campaign which began with Imran Khan’s removal as prime minister in April took an ugly turn last week when it tried to belittle the sacrifice of Pakistan army officers martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

After the authorities sprang to action in recent weeks, several PTI workers have recorded video statements expressing regret over their social media posts.

Pervaiz Ghulam Rasool is the latest one to record such a statement and has the potential to become a key witness.

He said he tweeted against the army under the influence of Imran Khan’s speeches and the trends launched by the PTI’s media cell.

“My name is Pervaiz Ghulam Rasool. I unconsiously and by mistake posted wrong tweets against my country and my beloved army. I did not do this on my own,” he said and added that he tweeted under the influence of Khan’s speeches and the trends launched by PTI media cell.

Rasool said that he has realized his grave mistake and offers apologies for that.

I hold closer to my heart the Pakistan Army which has rendered great sacrifices and the Army Chief, he said.

SAMAA TV’s Islamabad Bureau Chief Khalid Azeem says that people who have realized their mistake have become a sort of witnesses that where the troll campaign was being led.

He said non of the PTI leaders had unequivocally condemned the malicious campaign against institutions.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Another repentant worker explains how PTI trolls misled supporters

Rasool says he was influenced by Imran Khan's speeches and PTI trends
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
5,050
3
6,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Rasool says he was influenced by Imran Khan's speeches and PTI trends
View attachment 869197
Another PTI activist has expressed regret over tweets against the Pakistan Army and the chief of army staff, which he said, he posted under the influence of PTI’s Twitter trends and Imran Khan’s speeches.

A joint investigation team (JIT) comprising ISI, IB, and FIA officers, has been probing a troll campaign against the army. The campaign which began with Imran Khan’s removal as prime minister in April took an ugly turn last week when it tried to belittle the sacrifice of Pakistan army officers martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

After the authorities sprang to action in recent weeks, several PTI workers have recorded video statements expressing regret over their social media posts.

Pervaiz Ghulam Rasool is the latest one to record such a statement and has the potential to become a key witness.

He said he tweeted against the army under the influence of Imran Khan’s speeches and the trends launched by the PTI’s media cell.

“My name is Pervaiz Ghulam Rasool. I unconsiously and by mistake posted wrong tweets against my country and my beloved army. I did not do this on my own,” he said and added that he tweeted under the influence of Khan’s speeches and the trends launched by PTI media cell.

Rasool said that he has realized his grave mistake and offers apologies for that.

I hold closer to my heart the Pakistan Army which has rendered great sacrifices and the Army Chief, he said.

SAMAA TV’s Islamabad Bureau Chief Khalid Azeem says that people who have realized their mistake have become a sort of witnesses that where the troll campaign was being led.

He said non of the PTI leaders had unequivocally condemned the malicious campaign against institutions.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Another repentant worker explains how PTI trolls misled supporters

Rasool says he was influenced by Imran Khan's speeches and PTI trends
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...
Kudos to him to come forward and accept his mistake.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,131
-1
3,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Good luck to army if they think this is how they can get their respect back

They don't they have balls to get such a apologizing message from maryam?

Cowards absolute cowards
Attacking the weak
Protecting the strong
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
‘I apologise for running social media campaign against Pak army’
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
2K
newb3e
newb3e
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah warns PTI against creating chaos in August 13 rally
Replies
8
Views
136
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Xestan
  • Article
Imran confesses to blunders, was misled on Justice Qazi Faez Isa issue: Hamid Khan
2
Replies
19
Views
568
imadul
imadul
ghazi52
Shahbaz Gill 'abducted' from Banigala Chowk in Islamabad, PTI leaders
Replies
0
Views
39
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab govt to deploy security personnel at Imran Khan’s residence
Replies
5
Views
39
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom