Another repentant worker explains how PTI trolls misled supporters

Rasool says he was influenced by Imran Khan's speeches and PTI trendsA joint investigation team (JIT) comprising ISI, IB, and FIA officers, has been probing a troll campaign against the army. The campaign which began with Imran Khan’s removal as prime minister in April took an ugly turn last week when it tried to belittle the sacrifice of Pakistan army officers martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.After the authorities sprang to action in recent weeks, several PTI workers have recorded video statements expressing regret over their social media posts.Pervaiz Ghulam Rasool is the latest one to record such a statement and has the potential to become a key witness.He said he tweeted against the army under the influence of Imran Khan’s speeches and the trends launched by the PTI’s media cell.“My name is Pervaiz Ghulam Rasool. I unconsiously and by mistake posted wrong tweets against my country and my beloved army. I did not do this on my own,” he said and added that he tweeted under the influence of Khan’s speeches and the trends launched by PTI media cell.Rasool said that he has realized his grave mistake and offers apologies for that.I hold closer to my heart the Pakistan Army which has rendered great sacrifices and the Army Chief, he said.SAMAA TV’s Islamabad Bureau Chief Khalid Azeem says that people who have realized their mistake have become a sort of witnesses that where the troll campaign was being led.He said non of the PTI leaders had unequivocally condemned the malicious campaign against institutions.