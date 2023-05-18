What's new

Another reason to avoid US tech...

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
32,471
30
21,156
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.theregister.com

Are Qualcomm chips snooping on you? No, not quite

Snapdragon giant and others insist alleged data gathering is overblown
www.theregister.com www.theregister.com

A Qualcomm spokesperson disputed the research. "The article is riddled with inaccuracies and appears to be motivated by the author’s desire to sell his product," a company spokesperson told The Register in an email. "Qualcomm only collects personal information when permitted by applicable law."

"As disclosed in our publicly available privacy policy, the relevant Qualcomm technologies use non-personal, anonymized, technical data to enable device manufacturers to provide their customers location-based apps and services that end users expect from today’s smartphones."
 
P

ProudThamizhan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 29, 2023
137
0
23
Country
India
Location
United States
onebyone said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1658889714781536256
Click to expand...
are these guys stupid? If any of you actually read the report it says they used a phone without a SIM and the only connectivity was IP address. So how do you do ANY comm using Wifi without sending IP address?

Secondly, when phones are initialised normally there is a user agreement (nobody reads it) that says certain info about device ops can be sent for diagnostics, performance purposes. That is what happened here. Any one can read the agreement.

This is just somebody in China (cgtn) trying to ape the western security outfits except they got it wrong
 
Kaleem.61

Kaleem.61

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2019
439
0
286
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A nathu phattu app will terminate soon after you deny any mandatory permission.

Give me the permission to read that data or FO. Imagine a chip giant....
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Chinese tech giant Baidu embeds ChatGPT-like service on flagship search engine as global race to bring similar tools to market heats up
Replies
0
Views
214
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tech war: Huawei Q1 revenue stagnates as tech giant struggles to counter US sanctions
Replies
13
Views
726
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
Tech war: China chip tool makers see windfall from semiconductor investment boom amid US trade restrictions
Replies
0
Views
237
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
StraightEdge
China starts ‘surgical’ retaliation against foreign companies after US-led tech blockade
Replies
2
Views
297
S10
S10
beijingwalker
US Air Force is losing its tech edge (over China)
Replies
7
Views
360
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom