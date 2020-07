Translated via Google Translate so ignore the typos:

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) anti-terrorism wing has arrested Yaseen, an accused linked to the international secret network of Hawala Hindi, during an operation in the Saddar area of Karachi.

Accused Yaseen was allegedly distributing remittances to agents of the Indian intelligence agency RAW in Karachi.

According to the authorities, the arrest of accused Yaseen was made on the identification of the arrested accused.

According to the FIA, money was being provided to anti-state elements through the secret network of Hawala Hindi.

FIA officials said that the arrested accused Yaseen is the manager of a money exchange company, from whose possession a laptop and a mobile phone were recovered.

References are being made in search of other suspects linked to the international secret network of Hindi, while details of the suspects have been provided at all the airports in the country.

