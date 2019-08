two things are going to happen:



1. Modi will stage a pulwama like attack to legitimize their annexation/occupation move in J&K



2. Attack CPEC route in gilgit baltistan and later say xyz was hiding there.



Either ways, both scenario will escalate even more leading to war



The hindutva terrorist are so eager to cause unrest in the region, they are unaware what will happen to them once it begins

