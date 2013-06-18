What's new

Another PTI MPA killed in bomb blast

Leader

Leader

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 7, 2010
29,159
9
39,584
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Inna Lilahe Wainna Ilaihe Rajioon PTI MPA Imran Khan Mohmand died in a blast in Mardan.

may Allah be pleased with him, is PTI KPK being targeted on purpose??






BNCoqHJCEAA55rh.jpg




Blast during funeral proceedings in Mardan


Several people were injured in a bomb blast during a funeral proceedings in the Shergarh area of Mardan, Express News reported.
A day ago, a petrol pump owner Abdullah was killed by unknown assailants&#8217; firing. Abdullah was a well-known figure in the area.
The bomb exploded just before Abdullah&#8217;s funeral prayers started.

Security forces and the rescue team reached the site. Injured were shifted to the hospital, while security forces cordoned off the area.
According to security personnel, more bomb attacks are expected in the area.

http://tribune.com.pk/story/564819/blast-during-funeral-proceedings-in-mardan/



the death toll has risen to 22.
 
Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
10,361
145
20,953
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Inna Lillah e wa inna ilaehy rajioon
so are they going to put the blame on Intelligence agencies again for destabilizing the current Govt in KPK, even though the same party is accused of being test tube party of establishment ? :what:
or CM khattak is going to take harsh steps on Police/LEA in KPK to make them effective, its time for a wakeup call for LEA

oh btw did anyone notice imran was another Independent candidate who joined PTI after winning the election, same was the case with last MPA, he was an independent too
 
ranjeet

ranjeet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 7, 2013
18,313
-59
39,036
Country
India
Location
India
It might be a bid to derail peace initiative of KPK govt. by unknown elements or it might be a targeted operation by TTP whichever it is but its real sad to see Pakistani people taking such horrible events without flinching. Are they too afraid to ask the proper authorities few hard questions or have they left it all to all mighty Allah to sort it out himself.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Faqirze
Pak court sentences 4 to death in case of blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house
Replies
3
Views
834
Khanate
Khanate
Smoke
Blast in Lahore - Anarkali 20/01/2022
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
125
Views
6K
ahmadnawaz22
ahmadnawaz22
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
10 killed, at least 13 injured in Karachi blast
Replies
12
Views
856
pak-marine
P
Faqirze
LEAS ARREST TWO FACILITATORS OF TERRORISTS IN LAHORE BLAST: SOURCES
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
jus_chillin
At least 7 injured in blast in Quetta's Nawa Killi area
Replies
0
Views
559
jus_chillin
jus_chillin

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom