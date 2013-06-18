Another PTI MPA killed in bomb blast

Inna Lillah e wa inna ilaehy rajioonso are they going to put the blame on Intelligence agencies again for destabilizing the current Govt in KPK, even though the same party is accused of being test tube party of establishment ?or CM khattak is going to take harsh steps on Police/LEA in KPK to make them effective, its time for a wakeup call for LEAoh btw did anyone notice imran was anotherwho joined PTI after winning the election, same was the case with last MPA, he was an independent too