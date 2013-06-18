Another PTI MPA killed in bomb blast

Inna Lilahe Wainna Ilaihe Rajioon PTI MPA Imran Khan Mohmand died in a blast in Mardan.
may Allah be pleased with him, is PTI KPK being targeted on purpose??
Blast during funeral proceedings in Mardan
Several people were injured in a bomb blast during a funeral proceedings in the Shergarh area of Mardan, Express News reported.
A day ago, a petrol pump owner Abdullah was killed by unknown assailants’ firing. Abdullah was a well-known figure in the area.
The bomb exploded just before Abdullah’s funeral prayers started.
Security forces and the rescue team reached the site. Injured were shifted to the hospital, while security forces cordoned off the area.
According to security personnel, more bomb attacks are expected in the area.
http://tribune.com.pk/story/564819/blast-during-funeral-proceedings-in-mardan/
the death toll has risen to 22.
