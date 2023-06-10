What's new

Another Opportunity Lost

In 2022 After The Ukraine Russia War Started Many Russians and Ukrainians Fled Russia Due To War and Resulting Sanctions Also Fear of Sanctions Prompted Many Russians To Move Their Investments From The West To Dubai and Istanbul As These Countries Gave Many Incentives To Invest Including Passports, 3 5 Year and Even Permanent Residency

Istanbul and Dubai, Russians pile into property to shelter | The Express Tribune

Russians have been big buyers of Turkish property for years, behind Iranians and Iraqis
At The Same Time Chinese HNWIs Worth Billions of Dollars Were Fleeing China Due To Zero COVID Policy At That Time

Exodus of Wealthy Chinese Accelerates With End of Covid Zero

President Xi Jinping’s decision to dismantle Covid travel restrictions is accelerating an exodus by wealthy Chinese, who could fuel billions in capital outflows as they plow cash into property and assets abroad.
China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

In June, a Shanghai billionaire set social media ablaze by vowing to "move abroad by next year." He's far from the only one.
We Could Have Said Buy Property Here,Invest in PSX Or Invest In Direct Project Heck Just Open A Forex Bank Account and Put Some Money In It.Construction Industry Would have Skyrocketed As Other Consumer Goods Industry

This Was The Opportunity Of A Lifetime To Attract This Diaspora.Just Imagine Them Buying Properties and Investing In Stock Market Would Have Solved Our Forex Issues and Stimulated Our Economy No End.More Later In This Thread
 
Samlee said:
We Could Have Said Buy Property Here,Invest in PSX Or Invest In Direct Project Heck Just Open A Forex Bank Account and Put Some Money In It.Construction Industry Would have Skyrocketed As Other Consumer Goods Industry
Not really. By just saying it they wouldn't. These investors are trying to flee instability and trying to find a safe haven for their assets. What about Pakistan and its economy comes even close to sounding like a safe haven?

You would need 10 years of stability and rule of law before investors come in
 
Government holds some prime properties we could develop and sell them and earn some heavy revenue.

One big example is the lahore Central Business District and the New Blue Area of Islamabad

TacOps said:
Not really. By just saying it they wouldn't. These investors are trying to flee instability and trying to find a safe haven for their assets. What about Pakistan and its economy comes even close to sounding like a safe haven?

You would need 10 years of stability and rule of law before investors come in
So In your opinion a country with Inflation levels of 40% to 80% is stable????

Goldman Sachs expected the Turkish lira to plunge over 3 months. It happened in just 3 days

The Turkish lira has extended its post-election freefall this week.
Also why would Russians come to a country with an Inflation rate of 100% i.e Argentina

Russians Choose Argentina’s 100% Inflation Over Putin’s War

The Latin American country is providing an unlikely haven for middle-class Russians who have given up on their homeland.
Russians want a country that is not hostile to them.They don't have what you call stable in mind
 
TacOps said:
Not really. By just saying it they wouldn't. These investors are trying to flee instability and trying to find a safe haven for their assets. What about Pakistan and its economy comes even close to sounding like a safe haven?

You would need 10 years of stability and rule of law before investors come in
Pakistan and Especially Upto 9th April 2022 Was Much Better Than Many Countries on The Globe And We Have The Amenities To Attract Many Russians Who Are Now Missing Them Fast Food Chains,High End Accomodations,Supermarkets,Shopping Malls You Name It





 
