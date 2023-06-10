Another Opportunity Lost

Istanbul and Dubai, Russians pile into property to shelter | The Express Tribune Russians have been big buyers of Turkish property for years, behind Iranians and Iraqis

Exodus of Wealthy Chinese Accelerates With End of Covid Zero President Xi Jinping’s decision to dismantle Covid travel restrictions is accelerating an exodus by wealthy Chinese, who could fuel billions in capital outflows as they plow cash into property and assets abroad.

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out In June, a Shanghai billionaire set social media ablaze by vowing to "move abroad by next year." He's far from the only one.

In 2022 After The Ukraine Russia War Started Many Russians and Ukrainians Fled Russia Due To War and Resulting Sanctions Also Fear of Sanctions Prompted Many Russians To Move Their Investments From The West To Dubai and Istanbul As These Countries Gave Many Incentives To Invest Including Passports, 3 5 Year and Even Permanent ResidencyAt The Same Time Chinese HNWIs Worth Billions of Dollars Were Fleeing China Due To Zero COVID Policy At That TimeWe Could Have Said Buy Property Here,Invest in PSX Or Invest In Direct Project Heck Just Open A Forex Bank Account and Put Some Money In It.Construction Industry Would have Skyrocketed As Other Consumer Goods IndustryThis Was The Opportunity Of A Lifetime To Attract This Diaspora.Just Imagine Them Buying Properties and Investing In Stock Market Would Have Solved Our Forex Issues and Stimulated Our Economy No End.More Later In This Thread