I wonder , if Pakistan bans the Privatization of Lawyer's guild and only allowed Government Judges /Lawyers to exist on Government Salary may be the issue will resolve where Corrupt go out of country in first class



The real problem , root of cause is the Lawyer's guild which works to claim money from Private channels , and support their cause vs Pakistan's best cause



The Judges / Lawyer's guild has duel interest when it comes to taking money and working against interest of Pakistan



Pakistan has to severe the imbecilic chord between corruption payout letters to Judges and Lawyers, the payments are being made overseas thru their family members who reside overseas

