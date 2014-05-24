Another neighbour keeps raising border disputes like Pak: Rajnath

What's new

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Referring to the border standoff with China along LAC in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said, "Like Pakistan, we have another neighbour who keeps raising disputes about the border."

Stating that no country should harbour expansionist ambitions and each should develop within its boundaries.

Singh added, "I want to reiterate: Nobody can occupy an inch of India's land." The Defence Minister said there are "perceptional differences between India and China on the border," but there are "some agreements, protocols that are followed by armies of both countries to patrol" the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Problems, however, occur "when agreed protocols are ignored, he said. Singh said, "We cannot allow PLA to act on the LAC in an unilateral way under any circumstances. We do not want war with anyone, but to ensure war does not take place, it is necessary that we should always be ready for war. We want peace. Historically, India has never attacked any nation or captured an inch of any other nation. We prepare for war to prevent war."
With Thursday marking the 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attack, which killed 166 people, Singh said, "We can assure the people that India has strengthened its internal and external security system to an extent that another 26/11 on Indian soil is now almost impossible to execute."

www.oneindia.com

Vapnope

Vapnope

Many months down but Indian govt still cant find strength to name China. The 5 letter word seems to be the most difficult word to pronounce. Aha !
 
