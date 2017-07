BB was foreign educated who couldn't speak language of land. Had to put dopata in Pakistan while in west she walked with naked legs. Married wadera for political reasons who looted Pakistan like no other. Her whole life was a lie.



Now Maryam Nawaz, brought up with her Pakistani kin who she shall rule and have full command of nation language. Know Pakistan better then BB ever could. Love marriage with Safdar, not for political reasons. She is great example for Pakistani women empowerment. She showed you can be leader and confident without being brought up in foreign countries speaking English in gora accent and behaving like burgers.

