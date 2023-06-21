What's new

Another key PTI leader willingly part ways with party

He has seen the light, good.


These press conferences do not showcase the strength of the Establishment; instead, they reveal their increasing desperation. The reputation of the army has been severely damaged, and it will require nothing short of a miracle to recover from this setback. While the upcoming election may result in PTI's defeat, it will ultimately be a loss for the people and a significant victory for the corrupt elite. Rational individuals with modest savings are likely to permanently leave this country, never to return, leaving it to be governed by these elites. In the long run, this will result in a permanent loss for future generations. Cheers.
 
It will sow discord as well which may bear fruit in the future to bite these corrupt politicians and generals in the backside.
 
The entire system is designed to cater to this corrupt mafia. If this country manages to survive, they will continue to rule for generations. They exploit Pakistan's resources and channel the funds into foreign countries, while the people of this nation suffer from hunger and poverty. The tragic incidents of the Bengal famine and Somalia may soon be forgotten by the masses.
 
Never ever will support this bastard army ever again. And I will go out of my way to make sure others do the same.

Liars, thieves and cheats.
 
Unfortunately the leaders of a nation do represent its true state. Corruption and despotism is so ingrained in pak society that it might as well be added into its constitution
 
In Pakistan, it seems impossible to accomplish anything without offering a small bribe. This unethical practice has infiltrated almost all of our institutions, and the current crises we face are direct consequences of such acts. Furthermore, when it comes to the Constitution, it appears to be nothing more than a mockery. It can be conveniently amended to serve the interests of the ruling elite.
 

