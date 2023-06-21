Another key PTI leader willingly part ways with party

It will sow discord as well which may bear fruit in the future to bite these corrupt politicians and generals in the backside.These press conferences do not showcase the strength of the Establishment; instead, they reveal their increasing desperation. The reputation of the army has been severely damaged, and it will require nothing short of a miracle to recover from this setback. While the upcoming election may result in PTI's defeat, it will ultimately be a loss for the people and a significant victory for the corrupt elite. Rational individuals with modest savings are likely to permanently leave this country, never to return, leaving it to be governed by these elites. In the long run, this will result in a permanent loss for future generations. Cheers.
Unfortunately the leaders of a nation do represent its true state. Corruption and despotism is so ingrained in pak society that it might as well be added into its constitutionThe entire system is designed to cater to this corrupt mafia. If this country manages to survive, they will continue to rule for generations. They exploit Pakistan's resources and channel the funds into foreign countries, while the people of this nation suffer from hunger and poverty. The tragic incidents of the Bengal famine and Somalia may soon be forgotten by the masses.
In Pakistan, it seems impossible to accomplish anything without offering a small bribe. This unethical practice has infiltrated almost all of our institutions, and the current crises we face are direct consequences of such acts. Furthermore, when it comes to the Constitution, it appears to be nothing more than a mockery. It can be conveniently amended to serve the interests of the ruling elite.
these forced apologies under detention have no legal AND moral meaning.These apologies have no legal bearing.