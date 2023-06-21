Another key PTI leader willingly part ways with party

These press conferences do not showcase the strength of the Establishment; instead, they reveal their increasing desperation. The reputation of the army has been severely damaged, and it will require nothing short of a miracle to recover from this setback. While the upcoming election may result in PTI's defeat, it will ultimately be a loss for the people and a significant victory for the corrupt elite. Rational individuals with modest savings are likely to permanently leave this country, never to return, leaving it to be governed by these elites. In the long run, this will result in a permanent loss for future generations. Cheers.