Another Japanese Jet, A F-15 goes missing.

Indian Media loves covering the state of our JF-17's and that a number of them are grounded (according to their :pleasantry:sources:pleasantry: . Funny thing, they never seem to focus on the F-15's, F-16's (Taiwan) & F-35 that seem to be going down on weekly basis.
 
Very simple: they regard us as their mortal enemy and not Japan and Taiwan. Their full attention will be focused on every minute event going on in Pakistan, and distort it, and exaggerate it to undermine the faith in armed forces and their weapons. Their focus is to simply spread misinformation, chaos, discord, and social upheaval to undermine the solidarity and the integrity of Pakistan. Once they achieve this naferious goal, then they can move in for the kill They are doing a good job of it. Unlike us: who are in deep care free slumber vis-a-vis India for decades. Appeasement seems to be the current policy choice.
 
Human error is more likely , they have already lost a f35 last year and a f15 today, ouch the cost of losses
 
Indian Media loves covering the state of our JF-17's and that a number of them are grounded (according to their :pleasantry:sources:pleasantry: . Funny thing, they never seem to focus on the F-15's, F-16's (Taiwan) & F-35 that seem to be going down on weekly basis.
China is by means of its larger and newer airframes, slowly chipping their airforce bit by bit.
Especially in Taiwan, most of their jets are old while China is increasing its incursions. Taiwan is forced to intercept them putting a strain on their airforce
 
Human error is more likely , they have already lost a f35 last year and a f15 today, ouch the cost of losses
Very much possible. Japan has a very low rate of attrition of air assets (assuming they post every loss publicly). Chances of human errors in highly mountainous and open oceanic regions go up which could be due to a combination of human factors, climatic conditions & equipment challenges.

This is substantiated by a research paper from 2009. Here:

Survey of Severe Spatial Disorientation Episodes in Japan Air Self-Defense Force Fighter Pilots Showing Increased Severity in Night Flight
 
Indian Media loves covering the state of our JF-17's and that a number of them are grounded (according to their :pleasantry:sources:pleasantry: . Funny thing, they never seem to focus on the F-15's, F-16's (Taiwan) & F-35 that seem to be going down on weekly basis.
Their source is their stinky butt hole.. Whenever they fart, they think its the sound of a JF17 crashing! They pull these sources out of thin air, just like farts!
 
