Another Japanese Jet, A F-15 goes missing.

Very simple: they regard us as their mortal enemy and not Japan and Taiwan. Their full attention will be focused on every minute event going on in Pakistan, and distort it, and exaggerate it to undermine the faith in armed forces and their weapons. Their focus is to simply spread misinformation, chaos, discord, and social upheaval to undermine the solidarity and the integrity of Pakistan. Once they achieve this naferious goal, then they can move in for the kill They are doing a good job of it. Unlike us: who are in deep care free slumber vis-a-vis India for decades. Appeasement seems to be the current policy choice.