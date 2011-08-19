What's new

Another Indian Spy Held For Supplying Info To ISI

Ironically, both this alleged spy, a Mandeep Singh and the one arrested a few days earlier, Mohammad Sajjad are mentioned by name but not the Navy Commander who was also arrested this week for leaking information on Kilo class Submarines.

Another Indian spy held for supplying sensitive information information to Pak’s female intelligence official

BSF Soldier Arrested In Gujarat's Bhuj For Spying For Pakistan: Report

Indian BSF Soldier Serving Pakistan !

BSF Soldier Arrested In Gujarat's Bhuj For Spying For Pakistan: Report The Anti-Terrorist Squad said the Border Security Force soldier was arrested for allegedly working as a spy for Pakistan and passing on secret and sensitive information to the neighbouring country over WhatsApp. All...
defence.pk

Navy Commander, 2 Retired Officers Arrested For Allegedly Leaking Classified Info

Indian Navy Commander Arrested For Leaking Info on Kilo Subs.

Navy Commander, 2 Retired Officers Arrested For Allegedly Leaking Classified Info More arrests are likely in the case and it is unclear so far if foreign intelligence agencies were involved in the information leak. All IndiaReported by Vishnu Som, Edited by Saikat Kumar BoseUpdated: October 26...
defence.pk

SQ8 said:
They are getting better in their counter intelligence. We just don’t know ours.
Maybe they just want publicity as well, Russians, Chinese, Americans and British are always bursting each others networks but it hardly makes it to news unless there are fatalities as was in the case of Alexander Litvinenko.
 
Our greatest asset Major. Adnan Sami is still undercover and serving us well. Roger and Out.
 
