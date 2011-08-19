Another Indian Spy Held For Supplying Info To ISI

Windjammer
Ironically, both this alleged spy, a Mandeep Singh and the one arrested a few days earlier, Mohammad Sajjad are mentioned by name but not the Navy Commander who was also arrested this week for leaking information on Kilo class Submarines.
Another Indian spy held for supplying sensitive information information to Pak’s female intelligence official
BSF Soldier Arrested In Gujarat's Bhuj For Spying For Pakistan: Report
Navy Commander, 2 Retired Officers Arrested For Allegedly Leaking Classified Info
@waz
Another Indian spy held for supplying sensitive information information to Pak’s female intelligence official
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/another-indian-spy-held-for-supplying-sensitive-information-to-paks-female-intelligence-official/articleshow/87310136.
BSF Soldier Arrested In Gujarat's Bhuj For Spying For Pakistan: Report
Indian BSF Soldier Serving Pakistan !
BSF Soldier Arrested In Gujarat's Bhuj For Spying For Pakistan: Report The Anti-Terrorist Squad said the Border Security Force soldier was arrested for allegedly working as a spy for Pakistan and passing on secret and sensitive information to the neighbouring country over WhatsApp. All...
defence.pk
Navy Commander, 2 Retired Officers Arrested For Allegedly Leaking Classified Info
Indian Navy Commander Arrested For Leaking Info on Kilo Subs.
Navy Commander, 2 Retired Officers Arrested For Allegedly Leaking Classified Info More arrests are likely in the case and it is unclear so far if foreign intelligence agencies were involved in the information leak. All IndiaReported by Vishnu Som, Edited by Saikat Kumar BoseUpdated: October 26...
defence.pk
@waz