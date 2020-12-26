What's new

Another Indian Soldier Killed in a Dubious Accident.

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,054
164
122,032
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Army Jawan Killed in Accidental Firing in Jammu
File photo of Indian Army personnel. (Representative image)

File photo of Indian Army personnel. (Representative image)
Gunner Sayan Ghosh of Artillery Regiment suffered fatal injury due to a firing accident while carrying out live firing training at the field firing range.

Jammu: An Army jawan was killed in an accidental firing during training here on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.
"Gunner Sayan Ghosh of Artillery Regiment suffered fatal injury due to a firing accident while carrying out live firing training at the field firing range (in Akhnoor sector)," the spokesman said.


The incident occurred around 10.30 am. The spokesman said further details are being ascertained.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
35,054
164
122,032
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Chhatrapati said:
Why windy believe Indian soldiers can only die by getting shot by the enemy?
Click to expand...
Well, dear after reading such news, one wonders, if Indian soldier sleep walk or how fast can one reverse a vehicle inside an army camp.
www.indiatvnews.com

BSF jawan killed after falling from observation tower at Indo-Pak border

A BSF jawan was killed when he fell from a watch tower on Indo-Pak border in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday.
www.indiatvnews.com www.indiatvnews.com
www.news18.com

Army jawan Dies as Colleague Hits Him While Reversing Car in Jammu & Kashmir

He was critically injured after one of his colleagues hit him while reversing his vehicle at the training centre at Sarol.
www.news18.com www.news18.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Windjammer
After Clash on LOC More Dubious Accidents in Indian Army !
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
122
Views
4K
Bambi
B
Windjammer
1,600 personnel die every year without India going to war
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
4K
Raider 21
Raider 21
RangeMaster
India’s Dangerous New Curriculum
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Kashmiri Pandit
India and the Greek World; A study in the transmission of culture
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
Providence
Providence
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom