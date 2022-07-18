What's new

Another Indian Plane makes an emergency landing in Karachi citing "technical" faults

1658103543865.png

An Indian airliner carrying 186 passengers from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport — the second such incident this month — after reporting a "technical defect" in the wee hours of Sunday, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman Saifur Rehman said.

The IndiGo airline plane, which was bound for Hyderabad Deccan, landed "safely" at the Karachi airport after seeking permission from the air control tower at 2:14am, the spokesperson added.

The passengers were allowed to disembark the plane and were taken to the transit lounge.

An alternative aircraft of the Indian airline has reached the Karachi airport from Ahmedabad to take passengers to their destination after fulfilling the necessary formalities.

"It will take an hour or so to complete the process," the CAA spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the airliner IndiGo issued a statement saying that its flight 6E-1406 heading from Sharjah to Hyderabad Deccan was diverted to Karachi after the pilot "observed a technical defect".

"Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi.” the airline added.

It also said the aircraft was currently being examined at the Karachi airport.

Earlier this month, a Dubai-bound flight carrying nearly 100 passengers from New Delhi had also made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport after it reported an "oil leak".

SpiceJet had confirmed the development on its Twitter handle, but insisted that there was no emergency declared as the landing was normal.

The Directorate General Of Civil Aviation was quoted as saying that the pilots had observed an unusual reduction in fuel quantity and suspected a leak.

However, no evidence of the fuel leak was found after the aircraft landed.

A day later, India's aviation regulator had issued a warning notice to SpiceJet after a review of recent incidents — including an aircraft's emergency landing at Karachi airport — showed "poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions" by the airline.

www.dawn.com

Another Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi citing 'technical defect'

IndiGo airline flight carrying 186 passengers was heading from Sharjah to Hyderabad Deccan; passengers allowed to disembark.
20220718_012042.jpg
20220718_012234.jpg
20220718_012113.jpg
20220718_012137.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548551843541835778

20220718_012525.jpg
 
Look at the flight path, had they maintained the straight path, they could have landed in Ahmedabad. This looked more deliberate. Not sure how many think so.
 
RescueRanger said:
Why would they deliberately divert to Karachi?
Click to expand...
I don't know what's going on. May be some unloading. It just looked weird as they had to really turn left to reach Karachi when they could have got to Ahmedabad which is also almost at the same distance. Also seems there is no fuel leak as they claimed which is increasing my doubts.
 
Protest_again said:
I don't know what's going on. May be some unloading. It just looked weird as they had to really turn left to reach Karachi when they could have got to Ahmedabad which is also almost at the same distance. Also seems there is no fuel leak as they claimed which is increasing my doubts.
Click to expand...
Who knows to be honest, this is the third such incident of Indian aircraft diverting to Karachi.
 
Protest_again said:
I don't know what's going on. May be some unloading. It just looked weird as they had to really turn left to reach Karachi when they could have got to Ahmedabad which is also almost at the same distance. Also seems there is no fuel leak as they claimed which is increasing my doubts.
Click to expand...
It could be due to many reasons such as the facilities at Karachi Airport could be better than Ahmedabad. The pilot and the staff knew better than us.

Like I mentioned in other thread couple of weeks ago, once my plane was diverted to Delhi when it was about to land at Lahore Airport. They could have attempted a landing in Islamabad or Peshawar Airport but due to technical reasons already mentioned several times in my posts, Delhi sounded like a better option.
 

