Another Indian Myth Destroyed

Mapped: Minimum Wage Around the World This infographic shows the net minimum wage across 67 countries, as of January 2023. A breakdown by U.S. state is also included.

Indians on this forum like to brag about how rich India is and how poor Pakistan is. India’s data is a skewed due to unfair distribution of wealth. More surprising Pakistan has higher minimum wages in US dollars compared to India, who in one of the only few countries outside of sub-Sahara Africa that still has two digit minimum wage. Bangladesh is not even on the map, that’s why they make underwears for everyone in the world.