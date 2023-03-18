What's new

Another Indian Myth Destroyed

B

Bossman

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 11, 2010
4,138
-6
5,543
Indians on this forum like to brag about how rich India is and how poor Pakistan is. India’s data is a skewed due to unfair distribution of wealth. More surprising Pakistan has higher minimum wages in US dollars compared to India, who in one of the only few countries outside of sub-Sahara Africa that still has two digit minimum wage. Bangladesh is not even on the map, that’s why they make underwears for everyone in the world.

www.visualcapitalist.com

Mapped: Minimum Wage Around the World

This infographic shows the net minimum wage across 67 countries, as of January 2023. A breakdown by U.S. state is also included.
www.visualcapitalist.com www.visualcapitalist.com
 
Last edited:
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
9,249
-2
11,326
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
shining india, india is supar powar china is fake ching chong country. so wat, we have no toilet but we have the bomb. we will crush china and gobble up pakistan, we are supar powarrr ohh tatty ai gi oh ahhh tatty barr nikri gi yeess we are supar tatty powar.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Mapping the World’s Forests: How Green is Your Country and Our Globe?
Replies
1
Views
331
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
W
Wealth inequality in India dipped during Covid; here’s how
Replies
1
Views
245
El Sidd
El Sidd
Raj-Hindustani
Indian Nuclear Missile Proliferation: Effect On South Asian Strategic Stability – OpEd
Replies
2
Views
591
SQ8
S
W
Remittances to India set to hit record $100 billion this year
Replies
1
Views
277
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
R
How Many Hours of Work Buys an iPhone 12 in India, Pakistan?
Replies
3
Views
442
Bossman
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom