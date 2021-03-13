Another Indian False Flag in Making ?

Windjammer
Nov 9, 2009
Somehow the Indian Intelligence not only know which groups are planning possible attacks on Indian Republic Day but astonishingly they also know how many Freedom Fighters are going to be involved in those attacks...the only thing left to see is Pakistani Currency, ID Card, Toothpaste, Biscuits, SIM, Paracetamol etc......all will be recovered without a trace of blood, burn marks or other damage.
January 20, 2022
- Indian intelligence agency IB has issued an alert for a possible terror attack by Lashkar-e-Toiba in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day on January 26. The IB alert says seven terrorists are planning to infiltrate India to carry out these attacks. A second intelligence input says that five al-Badr terrorists were spotted with a guide in Azad Kashmir and are planning to intrude into Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces have stepped up surveillance.