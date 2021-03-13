What's new

Another Indian False Flag in Making ?

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,261
171
137,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Somehow the Indian Intelligence not only know which groups are planning possible attacks on Indian Republic Day but astonishingly they also know how many Freedom Fighters are going to be involved in those attacks...the only thing left to see is Pakistani Currency, ID Card, Toothpaste, Biscuits, SIM, Paracetamol etc......all will be recovered without a trace of blood, burn marks or other damage.


News
India
January 20, 2022
IB alert in J&K, 7 LeT terrorists plotting attacks ahead of Republic Day
IB alert in J&K, 7 LeT terrorists plotting attacks ahead of Republic Day

  • Indian intelligence agency IB has issued an alert for a possible terror attack by Lashkar-e-Toiba in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day on January 26. The IB alert says seven terrorists are planning to infiltrate India to carry out these attacks. A second intelligence input says that five al-Badr terrorists were spotted with a guide in Azad Kashmir and are planning to intrude into Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces have stepped up surveillance.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
11,505
4
24,096
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
Somehow the Indian Intelligence not only know which groups are planning possible attacks on Indian Republic Day but astonishingly they also know how many Freedom Fighters are going to be involved in those attacks...the only thing left to see is Pakistani Currency, ID Card, Toothpaste, Biscuits, SIM, Paracetamol etc......all will be recovered without a trace of blood, burn marks or other damage.


News
India
January 20, 2022
IB alert in J&K, 7 LeT terrorists plotting attacks ahead of Republic Day
IB alert in J&K, 7 LeT terrorists plotting attacks ahead of Republic Day

  • Indian intelligence agency IB has issued an alert for a possible terror attack by Lashkar-e-Toiba in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day on January 26. The IB alert says seven terrorists are planning to infiltrate India to carry out these attacks. A second intelligence input says that five al-Badr terrorists were spotted with a guide in Azad Kashmir and are planning to intrude into Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces have stepped up surveillance.
Click to expand...
I hope this time Pakistani leadership will not try to be merciful saints and instead will give them the treatment they deserve
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,058
-8
5,123
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Source?

India will not jeopardize itself or want to escalate anything with Pakistan for the forseeable future this much is guaraantee but they wanna probably strike themselves on election days for election purposes but aside from that they won't escalate accusations against Pakistan or rhetoric they are not in a position to accept a hostile posture against Pakistan
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,261
171
137,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
Source?

India will not jeopardize itself or want to escalate anything with Pakistan for the forseeable future this much is guaraantee but they wanna probably strike themselves on election days for election purposes but aside from that they won't escalate accusations against Pakistan or rhetoric they are not in a position to accept a hostile posture against Pakistan
Click to expand...
The Indians will go to any length to divert attention from other issues....LAC inclusive.

www.indiatoday.in

IB alert in J&K, 7 LeT terrorists plotting attacks ahead of Republic Day

www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,058
-8
5,123
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Windjammer said:
The Indians will go to any length to divert attention from other issues....LAC inclusive.

www.indiatoday.in

IB alert in J&K, 7 LeT terrorists plotting attacks ahead of Republic Day

www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
Click to expand...
Believe me on this.. I am expert in stragetic moves. You will not hear from them for atleast 2+ decades not because they are scared or anything they will just wait for until the stragetic balance shifts to their advantage again before they again adopt an openly hostile posture like they did back in 2016-2019 and now they have gone quiet because they are at disadvantage
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,136
8
12,820
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
The Indians will go to any length to divert attention from other issues....LAC inclusive.

www.indiatoday.in

IB alert in J&K, 7 LeT terrorists plotting attacks ahead of Republic Day

www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
Click to expand...
Election time in India is falseflag ops. time, and with it a fake surgical strike(has it been planned beforehand)


State Legislative Assembly general elections
DatesStateCurrent Government
27 February and 3 March 2022ManipurNaga People's Front
20 February 2022PunjabIndian National Congress
10, 14, 20, 23, 27 February, 3 and 7 March 2022Uttar PradeshBharatiya Janata Party
14 February 2022UttarakhandBharatiya Janata Party
6 more rows
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,550
15
9,771
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This time around internal fault line will be exploited. You already know what happened in Amritsar, expect similar stuff towards the end of Jan or start of Feb.
Military escalation at this point will be difficult to handle.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,058
-8
5,123
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Pakistan is one strange azz country and very confusing but India is completely opposite that and they are easy to understand where his coming from and his intentions if you pay close attention but it is nearly impossible to know what a fukin Pakistani is thinking. I recall some Indians dissing Pakistan with ''Their right hand doesn't know what their left hand is holding'' It can be both good and bad being complicated sometimes you can get in your own way and that is if you are to complicated for your own good.


Indian perspective:

For now they have none escalator intentions as the stragetic balance has shifted but the Indians do believe that Pakistan will become belligerent at sometime down the line hence why they wanna build-up their military if an endgame show-down becomes unavoidable. They don't want nuke war and mass invasion miscalculation things can go south and unpredictable they do realize this but they are counting much on the future not the now and they are counting on to be able to surpass Pakistan in the tech department in the coming decades but that is there perspective..

My opinion: Will India be able to surpass Pakistan enough to break the parity which is their initial plan? I don't see this happening Pakistan itself will aggressively build-up and continue on that path of building up hence there will be parity between them until 2070
 
Last edited:
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,261
171
137,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
Pakistan is one strange azz country and very confusing but the India is opposite that and they are easy to understand where his coming from and his intentions if you pay close attention but it is nearly impossible to know what a fukin Pakistani is thinking. I recall some Indians dissing Pakistan with ''Their right hand doesn't know what their left hand is holding''
Click to expand...
So an Indian is your biggest mentor and your whole experience is based on what an Indian said.
Must say you are indeed one top notch expert of strategic moves.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,324
-1
9,012
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
Somehow the Indian Intelligence not only know which groups are planning possible attacks on Indian Republic Day but astonishingly they also know how many Freedom Fighters are going to be involved in those attacks...the only thing left to see is Pakistani Currency, ID Card, Toothpaste, Biscuits, SIM, Paracetamol etc......all will be recovered without a trace of blood, burn marks or other damage.


News
India
January 20, 2022
IB alert in J&K, 7 LeT terrorists plotting attacks ahead of Republic Day
IB alert in J&K, 7 LeT terrorists plotting attacks ahead of Republic Day

  • Indian intelligence agency IB has issued an alert for a possible terror attack by Lashkar-e-Toiba in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day on January 26. The IB alert says seven terrorists are planning to infiltrate India to carry out these attacks. A second intelligence input says that five al-Badr terrorists were spotted with a guide in Azad Kashmir and are planning to intrude into Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces have stepped up surveillance.
Click to expand...
This time set the targets of H-4s lok sabha , kill everyone who sits inside , kill every one who even planning an attack of our land . Im still angry why not we just bombed the hell out of those Indian military installations on 27 feb
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,261
171
137,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Riz said:
This time set the targets of H-4s lok sabha , kill everyone who sits inside , kill every one who even planning an attack of our land . Im still angry why not we just bombed the hell out of those Indian military installations on 27 feb
Click to expand...
Well, we can't do much if the Indians kill their own people just to divert attention or get the vote bank, however if they do try any misadventure against Pakistan, holding up an AMRAAM and crying to America will be the last thing on their minds.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
9,330
4
15,488
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
...the only thing left to see is Pakistani Currency, ID Card, Toothpaste, Biscuits, SIM, Paracetamol etc......
Click to expand...
This time India may add some latest photographs of the "Terrorists", with Hafiz Saeed Sahib. :lol:
Windjammer said:
So an Indian is your biggest mentor and your whole experience is based on what an Indian said.
Must say you are indeed one top notch expert of strategic moves.
Click to expand...
We have many top-notch strategic experts, on PDF, in any case. :p:
 
Last edited:
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,971
1
83,565
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
Believe me on this.. I am expert in stragetic moves. You will not hear from them for atleast 2+ decades not because they are scared or anything they will just wait for until the stragetic balance shifts to their advantage again before they again adopt an openly hostile posture like they did back in 2016-2019 and now they have gone quiet because they are at disadvantage
Click to expand...
:rofl: :rofl:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Signalian
  • Sticky
False Flag Operation at Pulwama and Ideology of Hindutva into Play
Replies
4
Views
819
utraash
utraash
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India’s War Rhetoric, a Pretext for False Flag Operation
Replies
0
Views
320
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India planned false flag operation against Pakistan before Ladakh clash with China: Masood
Replies
7
Views
1K
Osiris
O
HAIDER
Pakistan asks UN to probe Indian attack on observers
Replies
0
Views
491
HAIDER
HAIDER
D
LOL, not again! Indians are like this only...
Replies
1
Views
307
Daghalodi
Daghalodi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom