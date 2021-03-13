Another Indian False Flag in Making ?

Pakistan is one strange azz country and very confusing but India is completely opposite that and they are easy to understand where his coming from and his intentions if you pay close attention but it is nearly impossible to know what a fukin Pakistani is thinking. I recall some Indians dissing Pakistan with ''Their right hand doesn't know what their left hand is holding'' It can be both good and bad being complicated sometimes you can get in your own way and that is if you are to complicated for your own good.





Indian perspective:



For now they have none escalator intentions as the stragetic balance has shifted but the Indians do believe that Pakistan will become belligerent at sometime down the line hence why they wanna build-up their military if an endgame show-down becomes unavoidable. They don't want nuke war and mass invasion miscalculation things can go south and unpredictable they do realize this but they are counting much on the future not the now and they are counting on to be able to surpass Pakistan in the tech department in the coming decades but that is there perspective..



My opinion: Will India be able to surpass Pakistan enough to break the parity which is their initial plan? I don't see this happening Pakistan itself will aggressively build-up and continue on that path of building up hence there will be parity between them until 2070