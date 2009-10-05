What's new

Another Indian died on LAC

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

Aug 3, 2017
He stepped on an anti-personnel mine on August 31. Looks like the Indians took many more casualties than they were willing to tell.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
How many friggin mines did they bury? Geez...
The standoff that happened in early 2000s on Indo-Pak Border same thing they kept blowing themselves up. This shows you the poor strategy they have they don't even know where they buried their own mines.
 
