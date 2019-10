Santosh Gop's young soldier died on Indo-Pak border

Sushil Kumar Singh | News18 Jharkhand |

October 13, 2019, 7:59 PM IST



Gumla India-Pakistan (India_Pakistan) border on Azad Kashmir, a young Indian soldier Santosh Gope Martyred became a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. He was a resident of Gumla district. After receiving information about this incident, there is an atmosphere of mourning in the entire district. The family is suffering the grief of losing their lal, but there is pride in the fact that the lord of his house sacrificed his life in the protection of Mother India.

Mamarla village of Basia block of Gumla district got engraved in the pages of history today due to the martyrdom of his brave son Santosh Gop. Even though people did not know this village before, but by remembering the martyrdom of Santosh Gope, the whole country will be able to know this village. Santosh Gop was posted in Jammu and Kashmir after passing the examination in Ranchi in 2012 to join the Indian Army. In the night of Saturday 12 October yesterday, Lal Santosh Gop of India was martyred in the firing by Pakistan in violation of ceasefire.



The family members got information about it in the night. If he believed Santosh's cousin Nileshwar Gop, he had received information about his brother's martyrdom in the night. He was told that after Santosh was injured, an attempt was made to save him by taking him to the hospital, but doctors could not save him. At the same time, if the son of Santosh's mother agreed, the son was very happy after going into the job. He also bought land for the construction of a house in Gumla city, on which construction work is going on. When his son came home in June, he had talked about finding a girl for marriage. Family members were also preparing for this, but God accepted something else.

