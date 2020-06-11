What's new

Another Indian Army Dhruv Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Army helicopter makes emergency landing at Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border, pilot safe
An army helicopter made an emergency landing at the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border on Thursday. The pilot was reportedly safe.



An army helicopter made an emergency landing at the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border on Thursday.


The reason for the emergency landing is not yet known. The pilot was reportedly safe.


On hearing about the landing, senior army officers reached the spot. The helicopter had taken off from Mamun Cantt. in Punjab.

Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
The Dhruv is a good machine. The mishaps it had faced are bcz of either IA overusing it , or modified something beyond its limit, or due to poor maintenance.
 
