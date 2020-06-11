Another Indian Army Dhruv Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing

Windjammer
Army helicopter makes emergency landing at Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border, pilot safe
An army helicopter made an emergency landing at the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border on Thursday. The pilot was reportedly safe.
Satender Chauhan PathankotAugust 5, 2021UPDATED: August 5, 2021 19:43 IST
An army helicopter made an emergency landing at the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border on Thursday.
The reason for the emergency landing is not yet known. The pilot was reportedly safe.
On hearing about the landing, senior army officers reached the spot. The helicopter had taken off from Mamun Cantt. in Punjab.
