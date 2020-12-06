Another huge blow to TTP

Around 1100 today, Operation in Datta Khel's Mohmand Khel, Buya and Land Saeed Abad was conducted against TTP.



TTPs Gul Bahadur Group has confirmed 8 of their fellows were killed.



Security Forces have said 6 were Killed and 1 was arrested.



Names of Ts as per sources:

1. جنید عرف جامد

2. خالق شاہ دین عرف ریحان

3. یونس خان عرف معاذ

4. شمشیر

5. عامر خان

6. زین اللہ عرف حفیظ اللہ



Khus kam Jahan Paak