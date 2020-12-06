What's new

Another huge blow to TTP

Around 1100 today, Operation in Datta Khel's Mohmand Khel, Buya and Land Saeed Abad was conducted against TTP.

TTPs Gul Bahadur Group has confirmed 8 of their fellows were killed.

Security Forces have said 6 were Killed and 1 was arrested.

Names of Ts as per sources:
1. جنید عرف جامد
2. خالق شاہ دین عرف ریحان
3. یونس خان عرف معاذ
4. شمشیر
5. عامر خان
6. زین اللہ عرف حفیظ اللہ

Khus kam Jahan Paak
 
Just check Indian faces..

1615039807113.png
 
