Yeah, us Canadians like to take accountability, which is why Canada educates its children about the horrors of the residential schools, and has multiple museums dedicated to the terrible things done to the aboriginal peoples. It's a damn shame though that the catholic church still refuses to apologize for its disgusting and evil practices against these innocent kids.



Having said all that, we both know why you posted this. It's not gonna distract from what China is doing, and it's refusal to acknowledge its wrongs. I take solace in the fact that a eventually, even China will have to face what it has done, and that future generations in China will look at this period of China in absolute shame.



Only the usual suspects will fall for your attempts to distract. Many of them will jump on my comment and call me all kids of things, and use whataboutism arguments, just you watch.