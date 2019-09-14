Another group of Hindus returns from India with shattered dreams

WAHGA: Another group of Pakistani Hindu families that had migrated to India, to seek better living conditions and economic future, returned here Thursday, fully disappointed, but happy to return home.Over 100 Hindus have returned to Pakistan in the past few months, who were lured to migrate to India, with promises of starting a new life and economic prosperity. However, after a real-life experience of what they said was the “horrific living conditions”, the Hindu families opted to return home. “We were far better placed here in Pakistan and had much greater financial status,” said Jesu Mal son of Radho Kachhi who was utterly dismayed by the treatment meted out to them.“Neither we got any place to live, nor any employment,” he said and added, “when we lived in India, we realized, how much better our life was back in Pakistan.” He said the entire family decided to return. However, since the borders were closed owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, they had to stay much longer there.The returning Hindu families would be in quarantine for fourteen days, before being allowed to return to their native hometowns. Another of the returning Hindus Rano son of Ramji, said “we left Pakistan with dreams of a better future, but what we witnessed was nothing but horrific.” He said eleven of our community members were brutally murdered and the Indian authorities just dumped them. He said no one bothered to check with them what were their requirement and no one told them anything about any of the promised employment opportunities. “India only belongs to Brahmans. They treat the rest like dirt,” Rano said.To a question, he said still some Hindu families were in India, but after witnessing the despicable living conditions, the murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus, and attitude of locals, “I would request all to return home and live with dignity and honour.” “I would never ever advise anyone to make the same mistake of migrating to India, and we are lucky to be back alive,” Rano Ramji said.Members of the Pakistani Hindu community warmly welcomed the returning community members and presented them rose garlands, as they walked back into Pakistan, with high hopes for a better and secure future.====================================================================================Perhaps they didnt know that Shri Modi G was brining CAA for people like them. They would have received the prestigious Indian citizenship.Shame on the ISI conspiracy where they are bringing these Pakistanis back, Bahkts are right these were Pakistani agents send by Pakistan Army and now calling them back to defame his excellency Mr Modi G.